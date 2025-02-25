Sunny Skies Dominate Bulgaria on Wednesday, Clouds in the West

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Sunny Skies Dominate Bulgaria on Wednesday, Clouds in the West Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though Western regions will see increased cloud cover. Winds will be light and coming from the south. Daytime temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C, with Sofia reaching a high of around 9°C.

Along the coast, conditions will remain predominantly sunny, accompanied by a light southeasterly wind. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs between 7°C and 8°C.

In the mountains, Western Bulgaria will see cloudier conditions, while the eastern parts will enjoy mostly sunny skies. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the west-southwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters altitude will reach around 5°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will hover around 0°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: temperatures, Bulgaria, weather

Related Articles:

Defense Minister Discusses New Radars and Budget Challenges for Bulgaria's Armed Forces

|

Bulgaria Officially Requests Convergence Reports for Euro Adoption

|

Tensions in Bulgaria's Boboshevo, but Smooth Transition Elsewhere in Euro Adoption Process

|

Bulgaria's President: Military Strategy in Ukraine Is a Dead End, Diplomacy Is Key

|

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Outlined the Steps Toward Euro Adoption by 2026

|

Severe Frost Destroys Apricot Harvest in Northeastern Bulgaria, Peach Orchards Also Affected

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Severe Frost Destroys Apricot Harvest in Northeastern Bulgaria, Peach Orchards Also Affected

The recent period of extreme cold, with temperatures dropping well below zero, has caused significant damage to fruit orchards in northeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:52

Bulgaria’s February 25 Forecast: Cloudy West, Sunny East, Warmer Conditions

The weather over Bulgaria in the next 24 hours will be marked by significant cloudiness over the western regions, while the eastern half of the country will remain mostly clear

Society » Environment | February 24, 2025, Monday // 18:51

Bulgaria Braces for Another Cold Spell This Week with Yellow Weather Alert

A yellow code weather warning for low temperatures remains in effect across four northeastern Bulgarian districts on Monday,

Society » Environment | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 14:40

Weekend Weather Forecast: Cold and Foggy Conditions Across Bulgaria

The weather forecast for February 22-23 predicts a variety of conditions across Bulgaria, with significant differences in temperatures

Society » Environment | February 21, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Subzero Temperatures Sweep Bulgaria: Yellow Code in Effect Nationwide

As of 8:00 this morning, temperatures in various parts of Bulgaria have dropped significantly

Society » Environment | February 21, 2025, Friday // 10:05

Sunny but Freezing: Temperatures Drop to -20°C in Parts of Bulgaria

On February 21, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, but temperatures will remain very cold in some regions

Society » Environment | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 17:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria