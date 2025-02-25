Sunny Skies Dominate Bulgaria on Wednesday, Clouds in the West
On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though Western regions will see increased cloud cover. Winds will be light and coming from the south. Daytime temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C, with Sofia reaching a high of around 9°C.
Along the coast, conditions will remain predominantly sunny, accompanied by a light southeasterly wind. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs between 7°C and 8°C.
In the mountains, Western Bulgaria will see cloudier conditions, while the eastern parts will enjoy mostly sunny skies. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the west-southwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters altitude will reach around 5°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will hover around 0°C.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
