SOFIA LIVE FESTIVAL 2025: James Bay, Michael Kiwanuka, and More to Headline the Biggest Edition Yet!

SOFIA LIVE FESTIVAL 2025 is set to return to the heart of Sofia with an even more exciting lineup. Scheduled for June 27, 28, and 29, the festival will once again take place at Arena Sofia (Kolodruma) in the Borisova Garden, offering music lovers a chance to enjoy performances from some of the biggest names on the global stage.

Among the first confirmed artists making their Bulgarian debut is James Bay, a two-time BRIT Award winner and three-time GRAMMY® nominee. Known for his platinum-certified debut album Chaos And The Calm (2015), Bay has captivated audiences worldwide with hits like "Hold Back The River" and "Let It Go," the latter surpassing 3 billion streams. Over the years, he has shared the stage with legends such as The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, and Ed Sheeran. His latest album, Changes All The Time (2024), features collaborations with Noah Kahan, The Lumineers, Brandon Flowers, and Holly Humberstone. Bay’s performance at SOFIA LIVE FESTIVAL promises to deliver the same emotional depth and musical brilliance that has defined his career.

Another major act set to perform is Michael Kiwanuka, a GRAMMY® and Brit-nominated artist who won the prestigious Mercury Prize. His distinctive blend of soul, blues, rock, and psychedelic influences has earned him international acclaim. His hit song "Cold Little Heart," widely recognized as the theme for HBO’s Big Little Lies, helped establish him as one of the most influential artists of his generation. His latest project, Small Changes, was crafted with renowned producers Danger Mouse and Inflo and features contributions from legendary musicians like Pino Palladino and Jimmy Jam. Drawing inspiration from artists like Bill Withers and Sade, Kiwanuka’s music offers an intimate yet grand listening experience that has resonated with millions of fans worldwide.

Adding an electrifying dynamic to the festival is Joey Valence & Brae (JVB), a duo known for their high-energy fusion of hip-hop, drum’n’bass, punk, and hyperpop. Their debut album, PUNK TACTICS (2023), amassed over 220 million streams, while their 2024 follow-up, NO HANDS, further cemented their status in the global music scene. The Deluxe edition of the album included the viral hit "THE BADDEST (BADDER)" featuring Ayesha Erotica, which climbed to #2 on Spotify's Viral Top 50 (USA). Their live shows are known for their high energy and crowd interactivity, making them a must-see at any festival.

Representing Bulgaria at the festival will be the indie band hug or handshake. Since emerging on the scene in 2020, the group has been praised for its bold and polished sound, earning comparisons to top international acts. Their 2021 debut album ONCE UPON A PINK SEDAN was described as an "emotional and uncompromising journey," and they have since released singles like “Slowboy” and “Waiting till September.” Currently working on their second album, hug or handshake will bring a fresh and innovative presence to the festival lineup.

SOFIA LIVE FESTIVAL 2025 is set to offer three unforgettable days of music, blending internationally acclaimed artists with rising Bulgarian talent. Attendees can purchase three-day passes for 180 BGN through www.sofialivefest.com, the Eventim network, and other partner outlets. Single-day tickets, priced at 85 BGN, will go on sale starting May 1. Prices will increase on the day of the event, with three-day passes costing 200 BGN and single-day tickets at 100 BGN.

Fans are encouraged to embrace the festival atmosphere and opt for public transport to reach Arena Sofia, supporting the event’s commitment to sustainable travel. With an electrifying mix of global and local acts, SOFIA LIVE FESTIVAL 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting music events of the year.