Bulgaria's President: Military Strategy in Ukraine Is a Dead End, Diplomacy Is Key

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 13:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President: Military Strategy in Ukraine Is a Dead End, Diplomacy Is Key President Rumen Radev @BNT

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has reiterated his stance on the war in Ukraine, stating that the continued pursuit of a military solution is a losing battle. He emphasized that Europe should support the United States in finding the best resolution to the conflict. His remarks came during the presentation of an analysis on the state of the Bulgarian armed forces, attended by senior military officials, including Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, and national representatives in NATO and EU command structures.

"And we are witnessing an unprecedented in scale and dynamics change in the security environment of the growing unpredictability in the geopolitical space," said the President.

Radev expressed concern that Europe risks weakening itself through flawed decisions. He highlighted the rapidly shifting security environment and the growing unpredictability in global geopolitics. Reflecting on the recent Munich Security Conference, he noted that the discussions had caused significant debate within the Euro-Atlantic space. The developments at the UN Security Council General Assembly, he pointed out, have further underscored divisions among Western allies regarding their assessments of the war and approaches to its resolution.

The Bulgarian president observed a growing divergence between US and European strategies on Ukraine. While Washington advocates for a swift diplomatic resolution, European leaders have instead reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine’s military efforts in hopes of strengthening its position for future negotiations. Radev dismissed this approach as unrealistic, arguing that prolonging the war would lead to further casualties, destruction, and devastation—costs that Europe would ultimately bear. He stressed that Europe has the greatest interest in actively participating in the peace process and should take the lead in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.

"The US insists on a quick settlement of this conflict through diplomacy. What we saw yesterday and with the visit of European leaders to Ukraine is the other approach – continuing military actions and seeking through them to bring Ukraine into a position of strength for possible further negotiationsBut the entire course of the war so far shows that this is a utopian hope, it will cause many more victims, even more destruction and devastation of Ukraine, which Europe will ultimately have to pay for," concluded Radev.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Ukraine, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bryan Adams Returns to Sofia for Exclusive Acoustic Concert at 'Bulgaria' Hall

Bryan Adams, one of the world’s most iconic rock musicians, is returning to Bulgaria for an exclusive acoustic concert at the "Bulgaria" Hall in Sofia on April 29

Society | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Economic and Social Council Calls for Acceleration of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession

The Economic and Social Council (ESC) has expressed strong support for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone and called for the process to be expedited

Business » Finance | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Defense Minister Discusses New Radars and Budget Challenges for Bulgaria's Armed Forces

Bulgaria has initiated discussions on acquiring new radars, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov

Politics » Defense | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 18:01

Bulgaria Officially Requests Convergence Reports for Euro Adoption

Bulgaria has officially requested the preparation of extraordinary convergence reports to assess the country’s readiness for joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:51

Sunny Skies Dominate Bulgaria on Wednesday, Clouds in the West

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though Western regions will see increased cloud cover

Society » Environment | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Tensions in Bulgaria's Boboshevo, but Smooth Transition Elsewhere in Euro Adoption Process

The process of introducing euro-based municipal services and tax designations in Bulgaria's Kyustendil region has sparked varying reactions

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 15:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Defense Minister Discusses New Radars and Budget Challenges for Bulgaria's Armed Forces

Bulgaria has initiated discussions on acquiring new radars, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov

Politics » Defense | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 18:01

Tensions in Bulgaria's Boboshevo, but Smooth Transition Elsewhere in Euro Adoption Process

The process of introducing euro-based municipal services and tax designations in Bulgaria's Kyustendil region has sparked varying reactions

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 15:04

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Outlined the Steps Toward Euro Adoption by 2026

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov shared that the convergence report is expected to be released in early June

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 10:51

Bulgaria: 'Revival' Lost the Euro Debate and Turned to Aggression

Assoc. Prof. Alexey Pamporov from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences stated that the "Revival" party had effectively lost the political debate on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:47

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Ukraine’s Sovereignty and EU Integration

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov participated in a summit organized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Politics | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:10

Bulgarian MFA: Stable Security Guarantees Essential for Ukraine’s Peace

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized the need for reliable and consistent security guarantees for Ukraine as a vital condition for achieving lasting peace

Politics » Diplomacy | February 24, 2025, Monday // 10:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria