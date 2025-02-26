Bryan Adams Returns to Sofia for Exclusive Acoustic Concert at 'Bulgaria' Hall

Bryan Adams, one of the world’s most iconic rock musicians, is returning to Bulgaria for an exclusive acoustic concert at the "Bulgaria" Hall in Sofia on April 29. The concert is part of his ongoing "Bare Bones Live" world tour, offering fans a unique and intimate performance.

After a successful, sold-out show at the "Arena Sofia" Hall in 2023, Adams is bringing a different, more personal experience for his fans in Sofia. This special performance will feature well-loved songs from his album "Bare Bones" as well as some of his latest tracks from his forthcoming album "Roll With The Punches." The album's debut single, which shares its name with the album, has made a splash in the UK charts, marking a career high for Adams after several years.

Tickets for the highly anticipated concert go on sale tomorrow, February 26, at 10:00 via the "Eventim" network, with prices ranging from 150 to 300 leva (75 to 150 euros). The organizers promise an unforgettable evening, though they note the limited number of seats for this exclusive event, making it a rare opportunity for Bryan Adams’ biggest fans.

Known for his long and successful career, Bryan Adams’ music has topped charts in over 40 countries and earned him numerous accolades, including 3 Academy Award nominations, 5 Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award, and 20 Juno Awards. In 2018, Adams made his mark in musical theatre as well, co-writing the songs for the hit musical Pretty Woman.

Adams' most recent album, So Happy It Hurts, released in 2022, was followed by the release of Classics in 2023, a collection of re-recorded hits. In 2024, he launched his own label, Bad Records, with a limited release of 7 records, a digital single, and two videos from his forthcoming album, signaling that the legendary musician is in the midst of an exciting creative phase.