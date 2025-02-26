Bryan Adams Returns to Sofia for Exclusive Acoustic Concert at 'Bulgaria' Hall

Society | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 08:56
Bulgaria: Bryan Adams Returns to Sofia for Exclusive Acoustic Concert at 'Bulgaria' Hall @Wikimedia Commons

Bryan Adams, one of the world’s most iconic rock musicians, is returning to Bulgaria for an exclusive acoustic concert at the "Bulgaria" Hall in Sofia on April 29. The concert is part of his ongoing "Bare Bones Live" world tour, offering fans a unique and intimate performance.

After a successful, sold-out show at the "Arena Sofia" Hall in 2023, Adams is bringing a different, more personal experience for his fans in Sofia. This special performance will feature well-loved songs from his album "Bare Bones" as well as some of his latest tracks from his forthcoming album "Roll With The Punches." The album's debut single, which shares its name with the album, has made a splash in the UK charts, marking a career high for Adams after several years.

Tickets for the highly anticipated concert go on sale tomorrow, February 26, at 10:00 via the "Eventim" network, with prices ranging from 150 to 300 leva (75 to 150 euros). The organizers promise an unforgettable evening, though they note the limited number of seats for this exclusive event, making it a rare opportunity for Bryan Adams’ biggest fans.

Known for his long and successful career, Bryan Adams’ music has topped charts in over 40 countries and earned him numerous accolades, including 3 Academy Award nominations, 5 Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award, and 20 Juno Awards. In 2018, Adams made his mark in musical theatre as well, co-writing the songs for the hit musical Pretty Woman.

Adams' most recent album, So Happy It Hurts, released in 2022, was followed by the release of Classics in 2023, a collection of re-recorded hits. In 2024, he launched his own label, Bad Records, with a limited release of 7 records, a digital single, and two videos from his forthcoming album, signaling that the legendary musician is in the midst of an exciting creative phase.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: adams, sofia, Bulgaria, concert

Related Articles:

New Low-Cost Flights from Sofia to Popular European Cities

Wizz Air has announced the launch of new flights from Sofia to two exciting destinations

Business » Tourism | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

If Elections in Bulgara Were Held Today: GERB Dominates, Tight Contest for Runner-Up

A "Gallup" survey conducted between February 13 and 20, 2025, reveals the current political landscape in Bulgaria, highlighting the position of various political parties

Politics | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Freedom House Report: Authoritarianism Rises Globally, Bulgaria Remains Free

The annual report from the non-governmental organization Freedom House, published yesterday, highlights the growing trend of authoritarianism worldwide and a deterioration in freedom in many countries

Society | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 07:30

Bulgaria’s F-16 Delivery Confirmed for 2025

Bulgaria will receive all of its F-16 fighters by the end of 2025

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 17:54

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Cold and Cloudy on February 27

The weather in Bulgaria on February 27 will see temperatures ranging from minus 6°C to minus 8°C in the northern regions, and up to plus 5°C in the southwest

Society » Environment | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 17:29

Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Warns: Russia's Next Target Could Be Bulgaria and Neighboring States

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has warned that Russia remains committed to its imperial ambitions and sees the countries of the former Warsaw Pact as part of its long-term expansion plans

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 16:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Cold and Cloudy on February 27

The weather in Bulgaria on February 27 will see temperatures ranging from minus 6°C to minus 8°C in the northern regions, and up to plus 5°C in the southwest

Society » Environment | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 17:29

Simona Petrova Secures Third Place in Beirut Beauty Pageant Amid Controversy

Miss Bulgaria 2024, Simona Petrova, recently competed in a major international beauty pageant in Beirut, Lebanon, where she finished in third place

Society | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 11:15

Sunny Skies Dominate Bulgaria on Wednesday, Clouds in the West

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though Western regions will see increased cloud cover

Society » Environment | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

SOFIA LIVE FESTIVAL 2025: James Bay, Michael Kiwanuka, and More to Headline the Biggest Edition Yet!

SOFIA LIVE FESTIVAL 2025 is set to return to the heart of Sofia with an even more exciting lineup

Society | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 16:42

Mystery Illness Claims Over 50 Lives in Congo, WHO Investigates

An unidentified illness has claimed the lives of more than 50 people in the northwestern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Society » Health | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 14:46

From Cradle to Cane: WHO Report Highlights Lifelong Health Crises in Europe

Almost 76,000 children in the European Region die before their fifth birthday every year; chronic diseases claim one in six people before age 70

Society » Health | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 13:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria