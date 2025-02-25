Parking Prices Rise in Burgas Blue and Green Zones

The price of paid parking in Burgas' blue and green zones is set to increase from 1.30 leva to 2 leva (1 euro) per hour. This decision was made by the Burgas Municipal Council today, following a proposal by Mayor Dimitar Nikolov. The price hike is motivated by the growing demand for parking spaces, particularly in the city center, where street lanes have become increasingly occupied by parked cars. While new parking areas have been added through renovations and the construction of additional lots, the need for parking remains high.

Nikolov also emphasized that parking payments can be made via SMS to short numbers 1356 and 1357, as well as through other available methods such as parking machines and mobile apps. This payment system will allow citizens to park for the duration they’ve paid for in the respective zones. Additionally, the Mayor pointed to the goal of improving air quality as another reason behind the parking price adjustment.