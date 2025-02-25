Parking Prices Rise in Burgas Blue and Green Zones

Society | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 11:22
Bulgaria: Parking Prices Rise in Burgas Blue and Green Zones

The price of paid parking in Burgas' blue and green zones is set to increase from 1.30 leva to 2 leva (1 euro) per hour. This decision was made by the Burgas Municipal Council today, following a proposal by Mayor Dimitar Nikolov. The price hike is motivated by the growing demand for parking spaces, particularly in the city center, where street lanes have become increasingly occupied by parked cars. While new parking areas have been added through renovations and the construction of additional lots, the need for parking remains high.

Nikolov also emphasized that parking payments can be made via SMS to short numbers 1356 and 1357, as well as through other available methods such as parking machines and mobile apps. This payment system will allow citizens to park for the duration they’ve paid for in the respective zones. Additionally, the Mayor pointed to the goal of improving air quality as another reason behind the parking price adjustment.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: parking, Burgas, zone

Related Articles:

Weather Disruptions: Trakia Highway Closed and Pomorie Schools Closed for Safety

Due to heavy snowfall, the Trakia highway has been closed from Karnobat to Burgas

Society » Environment | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 11:06

Burgas Launches Ambitious Bid for European Capital of Culture 2032

Burgas has officially launched its bid to become the European Capital of Culture for 2032, taking the first step in the extensive preparation process

Society » Culture | February 7, 2025, Friday // 10:11

Bulgaria Urged to Purchase Lukoil Refinery to Prevent Russian Monopoly

Energy experts and economists have urged the Bulgarian government to consider purchasing the Lukoil refinery in Burgas

Business » Energy | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 08:54

Massive Fire Erupts in Burgas Industrial Zone, One Injured

A major fire erupted around 1:30 p.m. in the industrial zone near the Meden Rudnik district in Burgas

Society » Incidents | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00

Sofia Airport Unveils Free 10-Minute Parking at Terminal 2 Starting Today

Starting today, a new traffic management system is being implemented at Sofia Airport for cars approaching Terminal 2

Business » Tourism | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:23

Sofia Airport Parking Price Shock: Bulgarian Woman Pays 430 Euros for 10 Days

A Bulgarian woman recently shared her experience on Facebook after paying 840 leva (430 euros) for parking at Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 08:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny Skies Dominate Bulgaria on Wednesday, Clouds in the West

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though Western regions will see increased cloud cover

Society » Environment | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

SOFIA LIVE FESTIVAL 2025: James Bay, Michael Kiwanuka, and More to Headline the Biggest Edition Yet!

SOFIA LIVE FESTIVAL 2025 is set to return to the heart of Sofia with an even more exciting lineup

Society | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 16:42

Mystery Illness Claims Over 50 Lives in Congo, WHO Investigates

An unidentified illness has claimed the lives of more than 50 people in the northwestern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Society » Health | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 14:46

From Cradle to Cane: WHO Report Highlights Lifelong Health Crises in Europe

Almost 76,000 children in the European Region die before their fifth birthday every year; chronic diseases claim one in six people before age 70

Society » Health | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 13:01

Second Flu Wave Expected in Bulgaria as Health Experts Warn of Mixed Pathogens

Pediatrician Dr. Mario Yanakiev has warned that a second flu wave is expected to follow the peak of the first

Society » Health | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 12:20

Severe Frost Destroys Apricot Harvest in Northeastern Bulgaria, Peach Orchards Also Affected

The recent period of extreme cold, with temperatures dropping well below zero, has caused significant damage to fruit orchards in northeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:52
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria