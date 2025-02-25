Bulgaria's Prime Minister Outlined the Steps Toward Euro Adoption by 2026
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov shared that the convergence report is expected to be released in early June. Following its publication, several steps will unfold as part of the process for assessing Bulgaria’s readiness to join the eurozone. Zhelyazkov highlighted that the country has submitted a request for an exceptional report, based on the belief that it meets the required convergence criteria.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the process will be lengthy, as the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission will first evaluate Bulgaria’s compliance with the criteria. This will be followed by discussions in EcoFin, the Eurogroup, and the European Parliament. Zhelyazkov noted that if Bulgaria successfully meets the criteria, the remaining procedures will be relatively straightforward, marking a significant step towards adopting the euro by January 2026.
In terms of Bulgaria’s foreign policy, Zhelyazkov reaffirmed that the country will not send its military personnel to Ukraine. He also commented on a recent UN resolution regarding Ukraine’s territorial integrity, underlining Bulgaria’s stance on European solidarity. Zhelyazkov stressed that the war in Ukraine directly impacts the security framework of the European continent and reiterated that achieving a lasting peace requires considering the interests of Ukraine and Europe as a whole.
Additionally, the Prime Minister mentioned that experts are working to assess whether Bulgaria has fulfilled the convergence criteria. He pointed out that the assessment will involve multiple stages, but if the criteria are met, it will be a procedural matter. Zhelyazkov also emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing about 10% of Bulgaria’s shadow economy, which remains a key priority for his administration.
Sources:
- BNT
- Nova TV
Defense Minister Discusses New Radars and Budget Challenges for Bulgaria's Armed Forces
Bulgaria has initiated discussions on acquiring new radars, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov
Tensions in Bulgaria's Boboshevo, but Smooth Transition Elsewhere in Euro Adoption Process
The process of introducing euro-based municipal services and tax designations in Bulgaria's Kyustendil region has sparked varying reactions
Bulgaria's President: Military Strategy in Ukraine Is a Dead End, Diplomacy Is Key
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has reiterated his stance on the war in Ukraine, stating that the continued pursuit of a military solution is a losing battle
Bulgaria: 'Revival' Lost the Euro Debate and Turned to Aggression
Assoc. Prof. Alexey Pamporov from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences stated that the "Revival" party had effectively lost the political debate on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria
Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Ukraine’s Sovereignty and EU Integration
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov participated in a summit organized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Bulgarian MFA: Stable Security Guarantees Essential for Ukraine’s Peace
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized the need for reliable and consistent security guarantees for Ukraine as a vital condition for achieving lasting peace