France and Germany Eye Nuclear Deterrence as Europe Seeks Security Independence

France has expressed its readiness to provide nuclear protection for Europe, with fighter jets carrying nuclear weapons potentially deployed to Germany in response to increasing concerns over the U.S. security commitment. The move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested a potential withdrawal of American forces from Europe, raising alarms about the continent's security. German Chancellor-elect Friedrich Merz has called for Europe to seek more independence from the U.S., urging both France and the U.K. to extend their nuclear defense to Germany. A French official mentioned that the deployment of nuclear-capable jets in Germany would send a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling France’s commitment to European defense.

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, discussed these concerns with Merz on the eve of his trip to Washington, where he presented his security plan for Europe and Ukraine to President Trump. The discussions were held amid rising tensions in Europe, where France has increasingly called for European nations to take more responsibility for their defense. Macron’s visit came as the U.S. clashed with European allies over a UN resolution on the Ukraine war, where Washington sided with Russia against a resolution condemning Putin’s invasion.

The issue of nuclear protection became more urgent following Merz’s statements about Europe needing a “nuclear umbrella” independent of the U.S., especially as Trump has shown indifference toward European security. French nuclear deterrence, though separate from NATO, remains a key strategic asset. Macron has emphasized the importance of discussions on the role of French nuclear weapons in European defense, and a potential nuclear deterrent stationed in Germany could pressure the U.K. to follow suit.

In a separate development, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested there was a "moral case" for Ukraine to have its own nuclear weapons, pointing to the escalating threat from Russia. Johnson’s remarks came as discussions within Germany on whether the country should pursue its own nuclear deterrent were still in their early stages. Macron has been pushing for a debate on this matter, highlighting the importance of a unified European security strategy that includes nuclear deterrence.

Meanwhile, Macron also discussed the need for European support for peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine, with many European countries expressing readiness to participate in a peace agreement with Russia. However, these nations would require U.S. backing to ensure their security in the event of Russian violations of any potential peace deal. Macron has underscored that for any successful peacekeeping mission, Europe must demonstrate solidarity, and that the U.S. must provide the necessary security assurances.

In another significant development, European Commissioner Stéphane Séjourné proposed an alternative agreement on Ukraine’s critical minerals, stressing a mutually beneficial partnership between Europe and Ukraine. Ukraine's rich natural resources, including minerals like manganese, lithium, and graphite, have become central to ongoing negotiations with the U.S. regarding the terms of mineral agreements. The European offer aims to ensure that Ukraine benefits from its resources without being subject to unfair demands, as demonstrated by Séjourné’s push for a balanced and beneficial arrangement.

U.S. President Trump has also made efforts to secure a deal with Ukraine over its natural resources, which he insists must come with security guarantees from the U.S. This stands in contrast to Ukraine's reluctance to sign agreements without clear protection terms, which have been a central issue in the discussions. A Ukrainian government source noted that talks with the U.S. were nearing completion, with the inclusion of security guarantees still under consideration.

