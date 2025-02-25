Trump Dismisses Allegations of NATO Base Closure in Greece
U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have dismissed reports from Greek media claiming that Washington is planning to shut down its military base in Alexandroupoli. The base is considered strategically important for the U.S. and NATO, serving as a key logistical hub for supplying countries on the alliance’s eastern flank.
During a press conference in the Oval Office alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump was asked about the alleged closure. Initially appearing unaware of the issue, he turned to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and then to Hegseth for clarification. Hegseth denied the reports, and Trump reiterated that the claims were false.
The reports originated from the Greek newspaper Dimokratia, which suggested that Trump had ordered the base’s closure, raising concerns among Greek officials. According to the publication, the decision could mark a shift in U.S. military strategy in the region, potentially impacting NATO operations and regional security. The Alexandroupolis base has been a crucial point for military logistics, particularly in Eastern Europe, and has played a significant role in strengthening U.S.-Greek defense ties in recent years.
Speculation over the alleged closure intensified after claims that the decision followed a joint request from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. If true, such a move could have major geopolitical consequences, affecting the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean. Both Russia and Turkey have sought to limit U.S. military influence in the region, and the reports suggested that the decision could be seen as a diplomatic concession to these countries.
However, the U.S. administration has not announced any official policy changes regarding the base, and Trump's firm denial contradicts earlier claims. While the situation remains unclear, the speculation has already sparked discussions in Greece, where Alexandroupoli has become a key symbol of growing U.S.-Greek military cooperation.
