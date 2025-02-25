Tensions in Bulgaria's Boboshevo, but Smooth Transition Elsewhere in Euro Adoption Process

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 15:04
Bulgaria: Tensions in Bulgaria's Boboshevo, but Smooth Transition Elsewhere in Euro Adoption Process

The process of introducing euro-based municipal services and tax designations in Bulgaria's Kyustendil region has sparked varying reactions, with some localities experiencing tension while others proceeded without complications, BNR reports. In Boboshevo, concerns arose over the upcoming decision to list all municipal services, fees, and taxes in both leva and euros. The vote, scheduled for Thursday, has led to apprehension among residents, who fear they will be required to pay exclusively in euros and that taxes may increase as a result.

Local authorities across the country were informed of the deadline for updating regulatory acts in a letter from the National Association of Municipalities last September. The final adjustments must be made by the end of the month, in line with municipal budget approvals. In Boboshevo, the upcoming vote will cover updates to 19 ordinances, including those concerning fines. A preliminary discussion was held in commission meetings and broadcast online. However, differing interpretations of the changes led to strong reactions, with some residents mistakenly believing the transition to the euro was mandatory.

Long-time municipal councilor Georgi Michov attempted to clarify the situation, urging citizens to read the regulations carefully. Meanwhile, Mayor Stefan Tachev emphasized that listing tax equivalents in euros was a legal requirement, not an imposition of mandatory euro payments.

In contrast, the town of Rila smoothly approved 22 regulatory updates without issue. Mayor Georgi Kabzimalski noted that the process was straightforward, as taxes would remain calculated based on the official exchange rate set by the Bulgarian National Bank. He dismissed social media-fueled concerns as misinterpretations, pointing out that no actual tension had emerged.

In Treklyano, Bulgaria’s smallest municipality, officials have not yet taken any steps toward updating local ordinances. Secretary Vasilka Kirilova indicated that since Bulgaria has not officially adopted the euro, there is no immediate urgency for changes.

In Dupnitsa, councilors will soon vote on an ordinance amending local fee structures, with 17 regulations under review. Mayor Parvan Dangov reported that public discussions had been conducted, and no objections were received during the one-month consultation period. He clarified that these changes would only take effect once Bulgaria formally joins the eurozone.

Meanwhile, in Kyustendil, the response has been notably calm. Municipal Council Chairman Dimitar Velinov, a lawyer, reassured citizens that Bulgaria's currency board remains in place, meaning no one will be required to pay in euros—only the regulatory framework will be updated accordingly. Among ordinary residents, some expressed a preference for a referendum on the matter, reflecting ongoing public interest in the transition process.

Source: BNR

Tags: euro, Bulgaria, Kyustendil

