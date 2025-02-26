Severe Frost Destroys Apricot Harvest in Northeastern Bulgaria, Peach Orchards Also Affected

The recent period of extreme cold, with temperatures dropping well below zero, has caused significant damage to fruit orchards in northeastern Bulgaria. The prolonged frost has led to the complete destruction of apricot trees in the region, while more than half of the peach orchards have also been severely affected.

The extent of damage to other fruit crops is still being assessed. The chairman of the Danube Fruit Growers' Union in Ruse, Nikolay Kolev, noted that the extreme temperatures, which in some areas fell as low as minus 24 degrees Celsius, have devastated a significant portion of the region’s plantations.

According to Kolev, all apricot trees in the affected areas have been completely destroyed, with no chance of a harvest this year. The frost has killed all fruit buds, leaving farmers with no yield. He added that damage has also been observed in cherry, peach, plum, apple, and pear orchards, though assessments are ongoing to determine the full impact on these crops.

