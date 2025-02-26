Severe Frost Destroys Apricot Harvest in Northeastern Bulgaria, Peach Orchards Also Affected

Bryan Adams Returns to Sofia for Exclusive Acoustic Concert at 'Bulgaria' Hall
Bryan Adams, one of the world’s most iconic rock musicians, is returning to Bulgaria for an exclusive acoustic concert at the "Bulgaria" Hall in Sofia on April 29
The recent period of extreme cold, with temperatures dropping well below zero, has caused significant damage to fruit orchards in northeastern Bulgaria. The prolonged frost has led to the complete destruction of apricot trees in the region, while more than half of the peach orchards have also been severely affected.
The extent of damage to other fruit crops is still being assessed. The chairman of the Danube Fruit Growers' Union in Ruse, Nikolay Kolev, noted that the extreme temperatures, which in some areas fell as low as minus 24 degrees Celsius, have devastated a significant portion of the region’s plantations.
According to Kolev, all apricot trees in the affected areas have been completely destroyed, with no chance of a harvest this year. The frost has killed all fruit buds, leaving farmers with no yield. He added that damage has also been observed in cherry, peach, plum, apple, and pear orchards, though assessments are ongoing to determine the full impact on these crops.
Source: BNT
On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though Western regions will see increased cloud cover
The weather over Bulgaria in the next 24 hours will be marked by significant cloudiness over the western regions, while the eastern half of the country will remain mostly clear
A yellow code weather warning for low temperatures remains in effect across four northeastern Bulgarian districts on Monday,
The weather forecast for February 22-23 predicts a variety of conditions across Bulgaria, with significant differences in temperatures
As of 8:00 this morning, temperatures in various parts of Bulgaria have dropped significantly
On February 21, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, but temperatures will remain very cold in some regions
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability