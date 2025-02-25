Bulgaria: 'Revival' Lost the Euro Debate and Turned to Aggression

Assoc. Prof. Alexey Pamporov from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences stated that the "Revival" party had effectively lost the political debate on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria. Speaking to the Bulgarian National Radio, he argued that their resorting to aggression demonstrated their political inadequacy and bankruptcy. He noted that since other parties in parliament are largely in favor of adopting the euro, "Revival" no longer had the means to influence the process.

Pamporov pointed out that several arguments in favor of the euro had become clearer, weakening "Revival’s" position. He claimed that the party was serving the interests of certain large Bulgarian banks or foreign anti-European forces. Bulgaria, he emphasized, has been effectively linked to the euro since 1997, with the lev fixed to the European currency. According to him, the current exchange rate system mainly benefits commercial banks, while ordinary citizens bear the losses.

The sociologist also commented on the events of February 22, when a "Revival" protest against Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone escalated into clashes in front of the House of Europe building in Sofia. He described the protest as a well-organized but ultimately meaningless act of vandalism. He dismissed claims that the escalation was spontaneous, stating that the presence of eggs filled with red paint suggested premeditation.

Pamporov further criticized the party’s actions, highlighting that "Revival" has MEPs and an office in the same building that was vandalized, with red paint sprayed on the facade and its front door set on fire. He likened their behavior to spitting on their own home out of dissatisfaction. Additionally, he noted that the police officers present were unarmed, as the event had been declared a peaceful protest, yet several officers sustained injuries.

He stressed that the actions of the protesters fell under multiple articles of the Criminal Code, including incitement to violence and hatred. He called on the prosecution to act, stating that this incident would be a test of whether the judicial system is functioning or if prosecutors are merely collecting their salaries without enforcing the law. According to him, the severity of the vandalism and incitement to violence warranted a legal response.

