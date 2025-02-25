Macron, Trump Discuss Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine as Putin Signals Openness

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to allow European participation in future negotiations on Ukraine but emphasized that the European Union cannot impose demands on Russia. He also reiterated his preference for Ukraine to be a friendly neighbor, though he claimed this would not be possible under the leadership of Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that if a peace agreement is reached, the signatories must commit to its terms and be prepared to respond if Russia violates it. Speaking at a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, Macron noted that several European and non-European countries are willing to participate in the effort, with some already providing military support to Ukraine. He emphasized that U.S. backing would be crucial in deploying any peacekeeping forces.

Trump, for his part, asserted that Putin would not oppose the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential ceasefire. He claimed to have directly asked Putin about this and received assurances that the Russian leader had "no problem with it." Reports suggest that Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are urging Trump to support a European-led peacekeeping mission.

The ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Russia also include discussions on economic cooperation. Putin has proposed a joint mining venture with the United States for rare earth minerals in Russia, arguing that his country has larger deposits than Ukraine. He also offered to supply aluminum to the American market, suggesting that a partnership could help stabilize prices. These statements indicate a possible framework for a broader deal between Moscow and Washington that could include both economic and geopolitical elements.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, Zelensky welcomed European leaders and Canada's prime minister for the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In response, the European Union and the United Kingdom announced new sanctions against Russia, targeting Russian media outlets and vessels from the so-called shadow fleet that Moscow uses to circumvent existing restrictions.

Amid these developments, air raid sirens were heard across Ukraine, and Poland's military placed its air force on alert to safeguard the country's airspace near its border with Ukraine. The tense situation continues as diplomatic discussions shape the future of the conflict.

Trump has expressed optimism that the war could end "within weeks" if handled properly, though he acknowledged that reaching a resolution would not be easy. He suggested that Ukraine could regain some of its occupied territories but admitted that territorial concessions would likely be part of any negotiations. He also warned that if Russian aggression is not contained, the situation could escalate into a global conflict.

Despite his ongoing engagement with Putin, Trump declined to label the Russian leader a dictator, stating that he does not use such terms lightly. However, he has previously referred to Zelensky as a dictator, remarks that the Ukrainian president later dismissed as unimportant.

