In a Surprise Move, U.S. Aligns with Russia on Ukraine War Vote

Bulgaria's President: Military Strategy in Ukraine Is a Dead End, Diplomacy Is Key
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has reiterated his stance on the war in Ukraine, stating that the continued pursuit of a military solution is a losing battle
The United States, in an unexpected move, voted against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's war on Ukraine, aligning itself with Moscow on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion. The resolution, backed by Ukraine and European nations, was adopted with 93 votes in favor and expressed concern over the ongoing war’s severe consequences for Ukraine, global stability, and other regions. It also called for de-escalation, an end to hostilities, and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
The US had introduced a competing resolution that did not label Russia as the aggressor or explicitly recognize Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Instead, it urged a swift end to the war and emphasized the UN’s role in maintaining global peace and security. Ahead of the vote, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, the Charge d’Affaires at the US Mission to the UN, called on all member states, including Ukraine and Russia, to support the alternative resolution, stating that it was a "simple, historic statement" focused on ending the war rather than looking backward.
However, the US ultimately abstained from voting on its own resolution after amendments were introduced to strengthen its language against Russia and reaffirm Ukraine’s sovereignty. Meanwhile, discussions between the US and Russia regarding a potential resolution to the conflict continue, with President Donald Trump escalating his rhetoric toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The US is expected to present its draft resolution at the UN Security Council later.
Ukraine is expected to maintain its current pace of fighting through the summer without additional US military aid
France has expressed its readiness to provide nuclear protection for Europe, with fighter jets carrying nuclear weapons potentially deployed to Germany in response to increasing concerns over the U.S. security commitment
U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have dismissed reports from Greek media claiming that Washington is planning to shut down its military base in Alexandroupoli
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to allow European participation in future negotiations on Ukraine but emphasized that the European Union cannot impose demands on Russia
Thousands gathered in central Sofia on the evening of February 24 for a march in solidarity with Ukraine
Today, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office revealed its most extensive set of sanctions against Russia since 2022
