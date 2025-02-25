In a Surprise Move, U.S. Aligns with Russia on Ukraine War Vote

World | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:28
Bulgaria: In a Surprise Move, U.S. Aligns with Russia on Ukraine War Vote

The United States, in an unexpected move, voted against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's war on Ukraine, aligning itself with Moscow on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion. The resolution, backed by Ukraine and European nations, was adopted with 93 votes in favor and expressed concern over the ongoing war’s severe consequences for Ukraine, global stability, and other regions. It also called for de-escalation, an end to hostilities, and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The US had introduced a competing resolution that did not label Russia as the aggressor or explicitly recognize Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Instead, it urged a swift end to the war and emphasized the UN’s role in maintaining global peace and security. Ahead of the vote, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, the Charge d’Affaires at the US Mission to the UN, called on all member states, including Ukraine and Russia, to support the alternative resolution, stating that it was a "simple, historic statement" focused on ending the war rather than looking backward.

However, the US ultimately abstained from voting on its own resolution after amendments were introduced to strengthen its language against Russia and reaffirm Ukraine’s sovereignty. Meanwhile, discussions between the US and Russia regarding a potential resolution to the conflict continue, with President Donald Trump escalating his rhetoric toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The US is expected to present its draft resolution at the UN Security Council later.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Ukraine, Russia, UN

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's President: Military Strategy in Ukraine Is a Dead End, Diplomacy Is Key

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has reiterated his stance on the war in Ukraine, stating that the continued pursuit of a military solution is a losing battle

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 13:41

Can Ukraine Survive Summer Without U.S. Support? The Clock is Ticking

Ukraine is expected to maintain its current pace of fighting through the summer without additional US military aid

World » Ukraine | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 12:26

Macron, Trump Discuss Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine as Putin Signals Openness

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to allow European participation in future negotiations on Ukraine but emphasized that the European Union cannot impose demands on Russia

World » Ukraine | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:35

'Together with Europe, Together with Ukraine': Sofia Rally Draws Massive Crowd in Bulgaria

Thousands gathered in central Sofia on the evening of February 24 for a march in solidarity with Ukraine

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2025, Monday // 20:28

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Ukraine’s Sovereignty and EU Integration

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov participated in a summit organized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Politics | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:10

UK Announces Largest Sanctions Package Against Russia since 2022

Today, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office revealed its most extensive set of sanctions against Russia since 2022

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2025, Monday // 15:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Can Ukraine Survive Summer Without U.S. Support? The Clock is Ticking

Ukraine is expected to maintain its current pace of fighting through the summer without additional US military aid

World » Ukraine | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 12:26

France and Germany Eye Nuclear Deterrence as Europe Seeks Security Independence

France has expressed its readiness to provide nuclear protection for Europe, with fighter jets carrying nuclear weapons potentially deployed to Germany in response to increasing concerns over the U.S. security commitment

World » EU | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 10:43

Trump Dismisses Allegations of NATO Base Closure in Greece

U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have dismissed reports from Greek media claiming that Washington is planning to shut down its military base in Alexandroupoli

World | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 09:51

Macron, Trump Discuss Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine as Putin Signals Openness

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to allow European participation in future negotiations on Ukraine but emphasized that the European Union cannot impose demands on Russia

World » Ukraine | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:35

'Together with Europe, Together with Ukraine': Sofia Rally Draws Massive Crowd in Bulgaria

Thousands gathered in central Sofia on the evening of February 24 for a march in solidarity with Ukraine

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2025, Monday // 20:28

UK Announces Largest Sanctions Package Against Russia since 2022

Today, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office revealed its most extensive set of sanctions against Russia since 2022

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2025, Monday // 15:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria