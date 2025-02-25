In a Surprise Move, U.S. Aligns with Russia on Ukraine War Vote

The United States, in an unexpected move, voted against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's war on Ukraine, aligning itself with Moscow on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion. The resolution, backed by Ukraine and European nations, was adopted with 93 votes in favor and expressed concern over the ongoing war’s severe consequences for Ukraine, global stability, and other regions. It also called for de-escalation, an end to hostilities, and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The US had introduced a competing resolution that did not label Russia as the aggressor or explicitly recognize Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Instead, it urged a swift end to the war and emphasized the UN’s role in maintaining global peace and security. Ahead of the vote, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, the Charge d’Affaires at the US Mission to the UN, called on all member states, including Ukraine and Russia, to support the alternative resolution, stating that it was a "simple, historic statement" focused on ending the war rather than looking backward.

However, the US ultimately abstained from voting on its own resolution after amendments were introduced to strengthen its language against Russia and reaffirm Ukraine’s sovereignty. Meanwhile, discussions between the US and Russia regarding a potential resolution to the conflict continue, with President Donald Trump escalating his rhetoric toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The US is expected to present its draft resolution at the UN Security Council later.