'Together with Europe, Together with Ukraine': Sofia Rally Draws Massive Crowd in Bulgaria

Thousands gathered in central Sofia on the evening of February 24 for a march in solidarity with Ukraine, marking three years since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Despite the cold weather, the demonstration attracted over 2,000 participants advocating for support of Ukraine and Bulgaria’s European path.

The event was organized by civic activists from the informal Facebook group "March for Ukraine," known for organizing large-scale protests in support of Ukraine in 2022. The gathering began at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Presidency, where a civic rally under the slogan "Peace for Europe and the world through the victory of Ukraine!" was held by Ukrainian organizations.

Public figures and politicians, including Kiril Petkov, Ivaylo Mirchev, Manol Peykov, Tatyana Staneva, Ivo Indzhev, Ivan Kalchev - Gligi, Vladimir Yonchev, and Manol Glishev, addressed the crowd, voicing their support for Ukraine. The march, titled "Together with Europe, Together with Ukraine," began at 7:30 p.m., moving from the fountain in front of the Presidency. Protesters chanted slogans such as "This is not Moscow!" and "Putin - a d*ck!" as they made their way through the city.

The final stop of the march was the House of Europe on G.S. Rakovski Street, where attendees illuminated the area with their mobile phones in a symbolic gesture of European unity and strength. The overarching message of the event was clear—Europe must stand by Ukraine in securing a just peace.

In a further act of solidarity, the Bulgarian government illuminated the Council of Ministers building in the colors of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags. The government press service stated that the initiative was a gesture of support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of the invasion.

