Bulgaria’s February 25 Forecast: Cloudy West, Sunny East, Warmer Conditions

February 24, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s February 25 Forecast: Cloudy West, Sunny East, Warmer Conditions Photo: Stella Ivanova

The weather over Bulgaria in the next 24 hours will be marked by significant cloudiness over the western regions, while the eastern half of the country will remain mostly clear. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), light rain is expected in western areas during the night, with some places experiencing conditions for ice formation. Fog will form after midnight in low-lying areas and along the Danube River. Temperatures will range between minus 5°C and 0°C, dropping to minus 11°C in the northeast. In Sofia, minimum temperatures will be around minus 3°C. Atmospheric pressure will decrease but remain above the monthly average.

On Tuesday, light rain will continue in parts of southwestern Bulgaria, while eastern areas will enjoy mostly sunny weather. Fog in the Danube Valley will linger through the morning. In the afternoon, a light north-northeasterly wind will develop in the eastern regions. Daytime temperatures will range from 5°C to 10°C, while areas with persistent fog may see maximums between 1°C and 4°C. In Sofia, temperatures will reach around 5°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be predominantly sunny, though visibility may be reduced in the morning. A weak east-southeasterly wind will pick up in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 5°C and 6°C, while sea water temperatures will be around 4°C to 5°C. The waves will reach 1-2 points on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains of western Bulgaria, cloud cover will remain dense, with snowfall in some areas. Higher elevations will be shrouded in clouds. Meanwhile, the eastern parts of Stara Planina, as well as the Strandzha and Sakar mountains, will experience mostly sunny conditions. A moderate northwesterly wind will continue to blow. At 1200 meters altitude, temperatures will reach around 0°C, while at 2000 meters, they will drop to about minus 6°C.

On Wednesday, the weather will be mostly sunny, though occasional increases in cloud cover are expected. In the morning, fog or low clouds will persist in valleys and lowland areas. Winds will remain weak, coming from the south-southeast. Minimum temperatures will be between minus 3°C and 2°C, lower in the northeast, while maximums will range between 9°C and 14°C.

By Wednesday night, clouds will begin to thicken, leading to a mostly cloudy Thursday. Rainfall is expected to start in southern regions later in the day. The wind will shift to an easterly direction but will remain weak. Daytime temperatures will be 2-3 degrees lower than the previous day.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

