Bulgarian Politicians Celebrate Major Inflation Victory, Paving the Way to the Eurozone

Business » FINANCE | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:32
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Politicians Celebrate Major Inflation Victory, Paving the Way to the Eurozone

Bulgaria has fulfilled the final requirement for joining the eurozone, the inflation criterion, according to Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova. Following recent data from Eurostat, the country has now met all the conditions necessary for eurozone membership. The price stability criterion, which was previously an obstacle, has been successfully met with an inflation rate in Bulgaria falling within the acceptable limits as of January.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov also confirmed that Bulgaria now meets this criterion. "The reference value for the 'price stability' criterion, calculated at 2.6%, covers inflation in Bulgaria with the January data," he said, highlighting the importance of this achievement.

Petkova emphasized that this development gives Bulgaria solid grounds to request extraordinary assessments from the European Commission (EC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding its convergence towards the eurozone. “Today is a very significant day for Bulgaria, as we can now move forward with submitting a request for extraordinary reports on Bulgaria’s eurozone convergence,” she added.

The government has been working on the national budget, which is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly soon. The draft budgets for the Health Fund, State Social Insurance, and State Budget are set to have a consolidated deficit of 3%, meeting the Maastricht criteria, which further strengthens Bulgaria’s position for eurozone integration.

Delyan Dobrev from the ruling GERB party called the day "magnificent," stating that Bulgaria has now fulfilled the eurozone criteria thanks to the efforts of the Bulgarian people. He also remarked on the progress made in overcoming inflation and praised the country's current standing within the European Union. Dobrev emphasized that the National Assembly has already passed a decision requiring the prime minister to submit a report and request a date for Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone.

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has also released a series of FAQs regarding Bulgaria's transition to the euro. This includes details on currency conversion, bank reserve changes, and the regulatory adjustments that will accompany the adoption of the euro. The exchange rate will be fixed at 1.95583 leva for 1 euro, and both the lev and the euro will circulate for a month after the transition. From then on, ATMs will exclusively dispense euros, and the use of the new currency will become mandatory.

The target date for Bulgaria's eurozone accession is January 1, 2026, as confirmed by various officials and experts involved in the process.

Sources:

  • BNT
  • BNR
  • Novini.bg
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, inflation, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Economic and Social Council Calls for Acceleration of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession

The Economic and Social Council (ESC) has expressed strong support for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone and called for the process to be expedited

Business » Finance | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Tensions in Bulgaria's Boboshevo, but Smooth Transition Elsewhere in Euro Adoption Process

The process of introducing euro-based municipal services and tax designations in Bulgaria's Kyustendil region has sparked varying reactions

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Outlined the Steps Toward Euro Adoption by 2026

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov shared that the convergence report is expected to be released in early June

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 10:51

Severe Frost Destroys Apricot Harvest in Northeastern Bulgaria, Peach Orchards Also Affected

The recent period of extreme cold, with temperatures dropping well below zero, has caused significant damage to fruit orchards in northeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:52

Bulgaria: 'Revival' Lost the Euro Debate and Turned to Aggression

Assoc. Prof. Alexey Pamporov from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences stated that the "Revival" party had effectively lost the political debate on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:47

EU Population Aging: Bulgaria Ranks Second in Median Age

The median age of the European Union's population reached 44.7 years as of January 1, 2024

Society | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 07:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria’s Inflation Hits the Mark—Eurozone Entry Nearing?

Bulgaria has officially met the inflation criterion required for eurozone accession, aligning precisely with the set threshold

Business » Finance | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:11

Shadow Economy in Bultgaria at 30%: Government Pushes Ambitious Revenue Plan

At today's government meeting, scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Bulgaria's State Budget is expected to be adopted. The budget, which has already been reviewed by social partners

Business » Finance | February 24, 2025, Monday // 13:21

Faster GDP Growth and Eurozone Hopes Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

Bulgaria’s economy demonstrated stronger-than-expected growth in the final quarter of 2024

Business » Finance | February 24, 2025, Monday // 07:26

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Rejects Political Pressure, Supports Eurozone Push

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev expressed support for the National Assembly’s decision regarding the request for an extraordinary convergence report on Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 12:14

Bulgaria's 2025 Draft Budget: Deficit at 3% of GDP, Focus on Fiscal Stability

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has unveiled the draft State Budget for 2025, revealing a planned deficit of 6.4 billion leva

Business » Finance | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry by 2026: Possible, But Tense, Expert Warns

Financier Plamen Danailov, a municipal councilor from the "There Is Such a People" party, recently discussed Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 07:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria