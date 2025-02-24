Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Ukraine’s Sovereignty and EU Integration

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov participated in a summit organized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The event, attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and other global leaders, provided a platform for discussions on the ongoing war and Ukraine’s path to peace. In his remarks, Zhelyazkov stressed that Russia’s aggression represents a direct threat to peace and stability in both Europe and the world.

Since the war began, Bulgaria has been steadfast in its support for Ukraine, offering military, financial, political, and humanitarian aid as part of the broader international effort. Prime Minister Zhelyazkov reiterated Bulgaria’s commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, emphasizing that the country’s future belongs within the European Union and the transatlantic community. He also highlighted that Bulgaria, as a member of both the EU and NATO, would continue to provide unwavering support to Ukraine in these difficult times.

During the forum, Zhelyazkov made it clear that any peace talks regarding Ukraine should not proceed without the direct involvement of both Ukraine and the European Union. He emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with reliable and stable security guarantees, which are essential for achieving a lasting and just peace on the European continent.

The Prime Minister also touched on the devastating human cost of the war, condemning Russia’s actions as a violation of the UN Charter and international law. According to Zhelyazkov, the strategy for securing peace must focus on strengthening Ukraine’s position, ensuring the country is in the strongest possible stance ahead of any future peace negotiations. He concluded by reaffirming Bulgaria’s commitment to Ukraine’s continued support.