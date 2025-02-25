On 24 February, EU foreign ministers convened to discuss the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine, with the potential package amounting to as much as €30 billion. While the final figure has not yet been determined, EU leaders are set to deliberate on the matter next week. According to Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor at Radio Liberty, the minimum amount is expected to be €20 billion, with a possible increase to €30 billion.

Previously, reports indicated that the European Union was preparing to announce a military aid package worth €20 billion, though negotiations between European diplomats suggested the figure could rise. Due to opposition from some member states, including Hungary, the aid is likely to be structured through individual state contributions rather than an official EU-wide package. Andrius Kubilius, the European Commissioner for Defence and Space, previously confirmed that a European military aid initiative was planned to be announced on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Spain has also pledged further military support to Ukraine, with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announcing a €1 billion aid package for 2025 during the Support Ukraine forum in Kyiv. In addition to military assistance, Sánchez emphasized Spain's commitment to Ukraine's reconstruction efforts and encouraged Spanish businesses to participate in rebuilding projects. He further stated that Spain and Ukraine would collaborate on supporting the Ukrainian diaspora, including the creation of a special Ukrainian hub in Alicante. Sánchez reaffirmed Spain's support for Ukraine's EU accession, calling it a crucial victory for the Ukrainian people.

Denmark also announced a new aid package for Ukraine, amounting to approximately €268 million (2 billion Danish kroner). The funds will be used for ammunition supplies and the development of a brigade-sized Ukrainian force in cooperation with Nordic and Baltic countries. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who attended the anniversary events in Kyiv alongside EU and European leaders, stressed the need for continued military support, urging faster weapons deliveries and increased donations to Ukraine's defence industry. She emphasized that the current moment is critical for Ukraine and Europe’s future security.

Meanwhile, Canada has committed additional military aid to Ukraine, including 25 LAV-3 infantry fighting vehicles and four F-16 fighter jet simulators. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that this aid would be supplemented with additional ammunition, equipment, and medical supplies. Canada will also transfer the first installment of its US billion aid package, funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

In addition to military support, Ukraine is set to receive a €3.5 billion financial aid payment from the European Union in March. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at the International Summit on the Support of Ukraine in Kyiv, emphasized Europe’s commitment to strengthening Ukraine during this critical time. She noted that the EU and its member states have provided a total of €134 billion in support to Ukraine, more than any other international partner.

Nordic countries have also reinforced their aid commitments. Denmark has pledged 405 million Danish kroner (approximately .8 million) for humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts, while Norway will provide 12.5 billion Norwegian kroner (.1 billion) for humanitarian and energy security support. Sweden will contribute 1.2 billion Swedish kroner (3 million) for air defence systems as part of a broader .2 billion aid package. Finland has committed €4.5 million to the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU) for 2025-2027, supporting infrastructure reconstruction and basic services.

Despite these efforts, reports indicate that the EU continues to spend more on Russian oil and gas than on financial aid to Ukraine. In 2024, Europe purchased €22 billion worth of fossil fuels from Russia, surpassing the €19 billion allocated to Kyiv. Data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea) and the Kiel Institute for World Economics (IfW Kiel) reveal that despite efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy, the continent remains a significant buyer. Russia continues to circumvent sanctions through shadow tanker fleets, with up to half of its tax revenues stemming from oil and gas sales.

To address this issue, the EU is actively seeking alternative energy sources, including increased imports from the United States. Meanwhile, Russia’s oil and gas revenue surged by 41% in the first half of 2024, reaching .12 billion, driven by rising oil prices and a depreciating rouble.

