British Tourist Arrested for Assaulting Security Guard in Borovets

Economic and Social Council Calls for Acceleration of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession
The Economic and Social Council (ESC) has expressed strong support for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone and called for the process to be expedited
A 41-year-old British citizen has been taken into custody in Bulgaria's Borovets after allegedly assaulting a security guard at the resort, according to the Samokov District Prosecutor's Office. The incident, which resulted in minor bodily harm, took place near the lower station of the Yastrebets Express lift on February 23.
The suspect, identified as M.K., is accused of striking M.S. in the mouth while the guard was on duty. The attack led to temporary health impairment, and authorities have classified the act as being driven by hooligan motives.
Following the incident, multiple procedural and investigative actions were conducted, including a forensic medical examination. The pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.
The supervising prosecutor from the Samokov District Prosecutor’s Office has ordered M.K. to be detained for up to 72 hours as legal proceedings continue.
