Shadow Economy in Bultgaria at 30%: Government Pushes Ambitious Revenue Plan

Business » FINANCE | February 24, 2025, Monday // 13:21
Bulgaria: Shadow Economy in Bultgaria at 30%: Government Pushes Ambitious Revenue Plan

At today's government meeting, scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Bulgaria's State Budget is expected to be adopted. The budget, which has already been reviewed by social partners, will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval after the Cabinet gives its approval. The budget has been planned with a deficit of 3% of GDP, which is the maximum permissible under the criteria for adopting the euro.

Minister of Social Affairs, Borislav Gutsanov, referred to the financial framework as a "rescue budget," while Minister Temenuzhka Petkova emphasized that the draft budget does not raise taxes or social security contributions, but focuses on boosting revenues. Petkova noted that the revenues are set at ambitious levels to address the financial challenges the country faces, especially with the country’s imminent move towards the eurozone.

One of the major points raised by Minister Petkova was the size of the shadow economy, which she pegged at 30% of Bulgaria’s GDP, placing the country second in the EU. This, she explained, directly impacts VAT revenues, a key area where efforts will be focused by the revenue agencies.

The unions and employers have expressed differing views on the budget. While acknowledging the complexity of the situation, Dimitar Manolov of KT "Podkrepa" noted that they did not expect major changes. On the other hand, Dobri Mitrev from the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber remarked that although no one seemed entirely satisfied with the budget, it brings Bulgaria closer to joining the eurozone. He also expressed hope that Eurostat would provide the necessary figures today to move forward with submitting a convergence report to the European Central Bank and the European Commission by the end of the month.

While the budget aims to meet the criteria for eurozone membership, there remains some uncertainty about its overall reception, with the political situation over the past few years contributing to a sense of division on its contents.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: budget, deficit, GDP, Petkova

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Pension Spending to Surpass 11% of GDP for the First Time

Pension spending in Bulgaria is projected to surpass 11% of the country’s estimated gross domestic product (GDP)

Society | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 10:39

Bulgaria's 2025 Draft Budget: Deficit at 3% of GDP, Focus on Fiscal Stability

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has unveiled the draft State Budget for 2025, revealing a planned deficit of 6.4 billion leva

Business » Finance | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09

Is Bulgaria's Budget Just an Excuse for Failed Eurozone Bid?

Bulgaria’s draft budget for 2024 raises questions about its realism and whether it is a mere strategy to appease the European Commission and the European Central Bank

Business » Finance | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 08:23

No Tax Hikes as Bulgaria Aims to Meet Eurozone Criteria, Says PM Zhelyazkov

The ruling coalition in Bulgaria has decided not to increase taxes or social security contributions while preparing this year's budget

Politics | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:53

Bulgaria’s 3% Deficit Target for 2024 Seen as Increasingly Unlikely

Kalin Hristov, former deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank and former finance minister, expressed concern over the public discourse on key economic issues

Business » Finance | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:49

Finance Minister: Petkova: Bulgaria Will Request Eurozone Convergence Report When Criteria Are Met

Bulgaria will not request an extraordinary convergence report for now

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarian Politicians Celebrate Major Inflation Victory, Paving the Way to the Eurozone

Bulgaria has fulfilled the final requirement for joining the eurozone, the inflation criterion, according to Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova

Business » Finance | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:32

Bulgaria’s Inflation Hits the Mark—Eurozone Entry Nearing?

Bulgaria has officially met the inflation criterion required for eurozone accession, aligning precisely with the set threshold

Business » Finance | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:11

Faster GDP Growth and Eurozone Hopes Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

Bulgaria’s economy demonstrated stronger-than-expected growth in the final quarter of 2024

Business » Finance | February 24, 2025, Monday // 07:26

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Rejects Political Pressure, Supports Eurozone Push

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev expressed support for the National Assembly’s decision regarding the request for an extraordinary convergence report on Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 12:14

Bulgaria's 2025 Draft Budget: Deficit at 3% of GDP, Focus on Fiscal Stability

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has unveiled the draft State Budget for 2025, revealing a planned deficit of 6.4 billion leva

Business » Finance | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry by 2026: Possible, But Tense, Expert Warns

Financier Plamen Danailov, a municipal councilor from the "There Is Such a People" party, recently discussed Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 07:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria