World | February 24, 2025, Monday // 13:07
Bulgaria: Trump Closes NATO Base in Greece Amid Russian and Turkish Requests? (UPDATED)

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered the closure of the U.S. military base in Alexandroupoli, Greece, marking a significant shift in U.S. military strategy in the region. The decision, as reported by Greek newspaper Dimokratia, has raised concerns among Greek officials, as the base has played a critical role in supporting NATO operations and regional security.

Update: U.S. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have denied Greek media reports that Washington plans to close its military base in Alexandroupoli. During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump, initially unfamiliar with the claim, sought clarification from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Hegseth, who both refuted the reports. While no official policy change has been announced, the speculation has stirred debate in Greece, where the base plays a crucial role in U.S.-Greek military cooperation.

The base, strategically located in southeastern Europe, has been a key logistical hub for U.S. and NATO operations, particularly in Eastern Europe. It has served as a vital point for military logistics, supporting NATO’s presence in the region. Its closure would represent a loss for Greece, which has been strengthening its military ties with the U.S. in recent years.

Reports suggest that the closure was a result of a joint request from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. If confirmed, the move could have significant geopolitical implications, potentially altering the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean. The decision has sparked speculation about the future of U.S. military operations in the region, particularly in relation to Turkey, which has long been opposed to U.S. military presence near its borders.

The U.S. administration has not yet officially commented on the closure, and it remains uncertain whether this decision is temporary or part of a broader realignment of U.S. military assets. The move is seen by many as a diplomatic concession to Russia and Turkey, both of whom have sought to reduce U.S. influence in the region.

While the closure of the Alexandroupoli base has yet to be confirmed by the U.S., the reported shift in military strategy is already generating significant discussion within Greece, where the base has been an important symbol of the growing military cooperation between the two countries.

