March 3rd List of Events: Celebrating Bulgaria's Liberation with Ceremonies and Festivities Across the Country

Society » CULTURE | Author: Mihaela Mihaylova |February 24, 2025, Monday // 15:05
Bulgaria: March 3rd List of Events: Celebrating Bulgaria's Liberation with Ceremonies and Festivities Across the Country Shipka Monument @Pixabay

March 3rd marks the national holiday of Bulgaria, celebrating the country’s Liberation from Ottoman rule. The day commemorates the signing of the Treaty of San Stefano in 1878, which officially ended the Russo-Turkish War and paved the way for Bulgaria’s freedom. The holiday has been recognized since 1991, and various cities across Bulgaria will hold special events to honor this historic moment.

In Gabrovo, the celebrations will begin early in the morning with a memorial service at the Brothers' Mound, followed by a flag-raising ceremony. A key highlight is an exhibition at the Museum Center of REMO "Etar" titled “This is how we won freedom,” which features personal artifacts related to prominent female figures in the national liberation struggle. This exhibition will be on display from February 27 to March 9 and will include items belonging to historical figures such as Baba Tonka and Dr. Tota Venkova. Later in the day, the Shipka Monument will host a wreath-laying ceremony, with buses providing transportation for visitors from Gabrovo to the mountain. The day will conclude with a concert at the Emanuel Manolov House of Culture, where two state folk art associations will perform a joint show.

Ruse is set to feature an impressive 900-meter tricolor flag, marking the longest national flag in the country. The city's program kicks off with a solemn ceremony in front of the Freedom Monument, followed by a procession with the giant flag led by students. The event will include two separate parades, with one procession in the "Dolapite" Quarter, where participants will march with a 60-meter flag. In addition, Ruse residents can enjoy two free theatrical performances of the play “Under the Yoke,” which will be staged in the Profit Building.

In Stara Zagora, a series of activities will take place across the city. The day begins with a prayer service at the Cathedral Church, followed by several wreath-laying ceremonies at various local monuments. Notably, a memorable procession will feature the national flag, leading to the Memorial Complex "Defenders of Stara Zagora." The celebration will include a concert by Desi Dobreva and a creative workshop about the history of the Bulgarian tricolor. A children’s quiz and various exhibitions will also be held at the Regional Historical Museum, where the public can explore displays related to the Russo-Turkish War.

Svishtov’s program will feature a prayer service at the Church of the Holy Trinity and a military ritual for raising the national flag. A festive procession will follow, moving through the city and ending at the Freedom Monument. The ceremony will honor those who fought for Bulgaria’s liberation, and citizens will be invited to participate in wreath-laying.

In the village of Tsarevets, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 3rd in front of the local monument, marking the liberation of Bulgaria. The local community will also celebrate with a range of events over the coming days, including a gathering for International Women’s Day on March 8th.

The village of Trudovets will raise the national flag at 10:00 a.m., with a procession following later to honor those who died for the country’s freedom. The local celebrations will also feature a ceremony at the Trudovets City Hall and a festive program. Panagyurishte will continue its tradition of raising a massive flag, with a 110-meter tricolor this year, and the procession will pass through various landmarks before concluding at the Apriltsi Memorial Complex.

Source: Novinite.bg

Tags: Bulgaria, holiday, celebrations

