BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Russian Consulate in Marseille

World » RUSSIA | February 24, 2025, Monday // 10:28
Bulgaria: BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Russian Consulate in Marseille

An explosion occurred near the Russian Consulate General in Marseille, France, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Approximately 30 firefighters and police officers were on-site following the incident, although no casualties have been reported. Preliminary reports suggest that two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the consulate’s garden by unknown individuals. A stolen vehicle was found nearby, adding to the suspicious nature of the attack.

The Russian Consul General in Marseille, Stanislav Oranskiy, confirmed to local media that the explosion took place within the consulate’s premises. Local authorities were unable to provide immediate confirmation, but French media reported hearing a blast early on Monday near the consulate. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene to address the situation.

This explosion occurred amidst ongoing tensions related to the Ukraine-Russia war, as the European Union unveiled its sixteenth sanctions package against Moscow. The incident also coincided with the three-year anniversary of the war’s onset. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

