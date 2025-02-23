BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Russian Consulate in Marseille

Red Paint at Russian Embassy in Bulgaria Marks War Anniversary Protest
The main entrance of the Russian Embassy in Sofia was splattered with red paint by activists from the civil movement "BOEC"
An explosion occurred near the Russian Consulate General in Marseille, France, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Approximately 30 firefighters and police officers were on-site following the incident, although no casualties have been reported. Preliminary reports suggest that two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the consulate’s garden by unknown individuals. A stolen vehicle was found nearby, adding to the suspicious nature of the attack.
The Russian Consul General in Marseille, Stanislav Oranskiy, confirmed to local media that the explosion took place within the consulate’s premises. Local authorities were unable to provide immediate confirmation, but French media reported hearing a blast early on Monday near the consulate. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene to address the situation.
This explosion occurred amidst ongoing tensions related to the Ukraine-Russia war, as the European Union unveiled its sixteenth sanctions package against Moscow. The incident also coincided with the three-year anniversary of the war’s onset. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing.
Donald Trump has shifted the dynamics of the Ukraine conflict ahead of crucial peace talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump announced that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine would begin "immediately" following a "lengthy and highly productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his second term inauguration
Lawyers representing the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been sentenced to prison terms for their involvement in what authorities have labeled an "extremist organization"
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of plotting a global terrorist campaign targeting airlines, stating that the country had planned attacks on aircraft
On Monday, Russia reported that nine Ukrainian drones were downed as they attempted to attack the compressor station of the TurkStream
