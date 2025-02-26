Bulgarian MFA: Stable Security Guarantees Essential for Ukraine’s Peace

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized the need for reliable and consistent security guarantees for Ukraine as a vital condition for achieving lasting peace. In a statement marking the third anniversary of the war's start, the ministry underscored the immense toll the conflict has taken on Ukraine.

"Over more than a thousand days of suffering, the Ukrainian people have fought tirelessly to defend themselves against Russian aggression. The destruction inflicted by Russia is vast and unacceptable in the modern era," the ministry remarked. It highlighted Russia's actions, which include targeted attacks on critical civilian infrastructure such as nuclear power plants and dams, which pose grave risks to both the environment and civilian populations well beyond the conflict's front lines. The human cost of the war has been staggering, with tens of thousands of civilians, including children, killed or injured, while millions have been forced to flee their homes. Furthermore, countless individuals have suffered from forced displacement, illegal abductions, and deportations.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry called on Russia to fully engage in diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the conflict, emphasizing that peace talks cannot occur without Ukraine and the European Union's involvement.