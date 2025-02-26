Bulgarian MFA: Stable Security Guarantees Essential for Ukraine’s Peace

Economic and Social Council Calls for Acceleration of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession
The Economic and Social Council (ESC) has expressed strong support for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone and called for the process to be expedited
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized the need for reliable and consistent security guarantees for Ukraine as a vital condition for achieving lasting peace. In a statement marking the third anniversary of the war's start, the ministry underscored the immense toll the conflict has taken on Ukraine.
"Over more than a thousand days of suffering, the Ukrainian people have fought tirelessly to defend themselves against Russian aggression. The destruction inflicted by Russia is vast and unacceptable in the modern era," the ministry remarked. It highlighted Russia's actions, which include targeted attacks on critical civilian infrastructure such as nuclear power plants and dams, which pose grave risks to both the environment and civilian populations well beyond the conflict's front lines. The human cost of the war has been staggering, with tens of thousands of civilians, including children, killed or injured, while millions have been forced to flee their homes. Furthermore, countless individuals have suffered from forced displacement, illegal abductions, and deportations.
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry called on Russia to fully engage in diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the conflict, emphasizing that peace talks cannot occur without Ukraine and the European Union's involvement.
Bulgaria is committed to attracting more investments from the Czech Republic by fostering a stable and predictable regulatory environment
Susan Falatko, a career diplomat, has officially arrived in Sofia on February 18 to take up her role as the Chargé d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria
Dutch experts from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee are in Sofia for a series of capacity-building trainings with their Bulgarian colleagues from the General Directorate Border Police in identification of forged documents.
Kenneth Merten has stepped down as U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria following the inauguration of President Donald Trump
Bulgaria has expressed its relief and joy following the release of its citizen, Daniella Gilboa, who had been held captive by Hamas
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability