Bulgarian Firm Handles Major Repair at Montenegro's Only Coal-Fired Power Plant

Bulgarian European Prosecutor's Mother Dies in Suspicious Fire 'Incident'
The mother of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva died in a house fire in the village of Beglezh, Pleven region, on February 15
The Bulgarian Central Energy Repair Base (CERB) is currently undertaking repairs at the Pljevlja thermal power plant, Montenegro's sole coal-fired facility. This plant, with a capacity of 225 MW, generates around one-third of the country’s electricity and plays a vital role in its energy infrastructure.
As part of its efforts, CERB is conducting a dynamic balance of a 40-ton low-pressure rotor using a mobile IRDBK 140 stand. However, the thermal power plant lacks a railway track necessary for the repair work, so CERB is transporting the required rails from Sofia to Montenegro to install a railway line specifically for the mobile stand. The team is also measuring vibrations during the machine start-up process. The combined weight of the rotor and rotating mechanisms exceeds 100 tons.
Stoyan Stoyanov, Manager of CERB "Vibrohelt," emphasized that this project highlights the increasing role of Bulgarian companies in complex international infrastructure endeavors.
The Pljevlja plant, which started operating in 1982, utilizes coal from local mines to maintain a steady supply of electricity. While the country also relies heavily on hydroelectric power for its remaining energy needs, the thermal power plant remains essential. Initially designed with two 210 MW units, only one was completed. In 2019, a consortium led by Chinese company Dongfang Electric International Corp won a €60 million tender for the plant’s reconstruction.
CERB, established 76 years ago, specializes in the diagnostics, repair, and maintenance of electrical machinery and equipment. The company is also home to Bulgaria’s only laboratory dedicated to vibration measurement.
Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has passed a law allowing the purchase of two Russian-made nuclear reactors originally intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine's parliament has given the green light for the acquisition of two nuclear reactors initially intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)
For the ninth consecutive year (excluding 2022), the electrical industry remains the largest contributor to Bulgaria's exports, as reported by the Bulgarian Association of Electrical Engineering and Electronics (BASEL)
European natural gas prices have climbed above €55 per megawatt-hour for the first time in 16 months, driven by colder temperatures across the continent that are increasing demand for heating fuel
Serbian oil and gas company NIS, controlled by Russia’s Gazprom, is considering exiting its operations in Bulgaria and Romania due to ongoing difficulties in both markets
The Russian company Lukoil initiated the process of selling its Bulgarian assets in June last year, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced during a parliamentary hearing
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability