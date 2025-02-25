Bulgarian Firm Handles Major Repair at Montenegro's Only Coal-Fired Power Plant

The Bulgarian Central Energy Repair Base (CERB) is currently undertaking repairs at the Pljevlja thermal power plant, Montenegro's sole coal-fired facility. This plant, with a capacity of 225 MW, generates around one-third of the country’s electricity and plays a vital role in its energy infrastructure.

As part of its efforts, CERB is conducting a dynamic balance of a 40-ton low-pressure rotor using a mobile IRDBK 140 stand. However, the thermal power plant lacks a railway track necessary for the repair work, so CERB is transporting the required rails from Sofia to Montenegro to install a railway line specifically for the mobile stand. The team is also measuring vibrations during the machine start-up process. The combined weight of the rotor and rotating mechanisms exceeds 100 tons.

Stoyan Stoyanov, Manager of CERB "Vibrohelt," emphasized that this project highlights the increasing role of Bulgarian companies in complex international infrastructure endeavors.

The Pljevlja plant, which started operating in 1982, utilizes coal from local mines to maintain a steady supply of electricity. While the country also relies heavily on hydroelectric power for its remaining energy needs, the thermal power plant remains essential. Initially designed with two 210 MW units, only one was completed. In 2019, a consortium led by Chinese company Dongfang Electric International Corp won a €60 million tender for the plant’s reconstruction.

CERB, established 76 years ago, specializes in the diagnostics, repair, and maintenance of electrical machinery and equipment. The company is also home to Bulgaria’s only laboratory dedicated to vibration measurement.