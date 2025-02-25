Zelensky Will Step Down if It Means Peace for Ukraine

Bulgaria: Zelensky Will Step Down if It Means Peace for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his willingness to step down from office if it would bring peace to Ukraine. His statement came during a meeting in Kyiv on February 23, as discussions about potential elections in Ukraine intensified, despite the ongoing martial law that currently prohibits elections. Zelensky, who was elected for a five-year term in 2019, emphasized his focus on the security situation rather than his long-term political future.

"I am focused on security today, not in 20 years. I do not plan to be in power for 10 years," Zelensky stated, reaffirming his position on the matter. His remarks come amid growing calls for peace talks and speculation about elections taking place once a ceasefire is achieved. Zelensky's stance aligns with Ukraine’s position that elections will not be held until the war concludes, due to the ongoing conflict and Russia’s occupation of significant parts of the country.

In the context of escalating peace negotiations, particularly with former U.S. President Donald Trump pushing for talks with Russia, the issue of Ukrainian elections has become a focal point. Trump has criticized Zelensky, accusing him of not wanting elections, while also echoing Russian narratives. Ukrainian NGOs have strongly argued that holding elections during wartime is not feasible, citing the need for a stable ceasefire, security guarantees, and infrastructure restoration.

The Ukrainian government has committed to holding elections as soon as the war ends, allowing for the safe participation of soldiers and refugees. Public opinion also supports this approach, with a February poll showing that 69 percent of Ukrainians believe Zelensky should remain in office until the next election, which would likely take place once martial law is lifted. Both the authorities and opposition parties have expressed their agreement with this timeline, warning against Russia's potential to exploit the election process to deepen divisions within Ukrainian society.

