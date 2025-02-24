Nikolai Denkov Emphasizes Bulgaria's Continued Support for Ukraine’s Peace Efforts

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and current WCC-DB MP Nikolai Denkov reiterated Bulgaria’s firm support for Ukraine, emphasizing that the country’s struggle is crucial for the future of Europe. Marking three years since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Denkov highlighted the devastating human toll, with at least one million people killed or injured, including many civilians, women, and children.

He described the war as the result of imperial ambitions, warning that the ghosts of fascism have resurfaced in Europe, posing a threat to the entire continent. Denkov stressed that the conflict has served as a harsh lesson for European nations, demonstrating that freedom and independence require unity, strength, and an unwavering commitment to defending democracy and territorial integrity.

According to Denkov, countering foreign influence is essential, which includes exposing those who serve external interests and combatting misinformation. He also called for bolstering both national and European security, enhancing defense capabilities, and ensuring continued support for Ukraine in its pursuit of a just and lasting peace. In his view, the stability of Europe and Bulgaria’s future within it depend on this outcome.