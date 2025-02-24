Nikolai Denkov Emphasizes Bulgaria's Continued Support for Ukraine’s Peace Efforts

Economic and Social Council Calls for Acceleration of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession
The Economic and Social Council (ESC) has expressed strong support for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone and called for the process to be expedited
Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and current WCC-DB MP Nikolai Denkov reiterated Bulgaria’s firm support for Ukraine, emphasizing that the country’s struggle is crucial for the future of Europe. Marking three years since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Denkov highlighted the devastating human toll, with at least one million people killed or injured, including many civilians, women, and children.
He described the war as the result of imperial ambitions, warning that the ghosts of fascism have resurfaced in Europe, posing a threat to the entire continent. Denkov stressed that the conflict has served as a harsh lesson for European nations, demonstrating that freedom and independence require unity, strength, and an unwavering commitment to defending democracy and territorial integrity.
According to Denkov, countering foreign influence is essential, which includes exposing those who serve external interests and combatting misinformation. He also called for bolstering both national and European security, enhancing defense capabilities, and ensuring continued support for Ukraine in its pursuit of a just and lasting peace. In his view, the stability of Europe and Bulgaria’s future within it depend on this outcome.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov shared that the convergence report is expected to be released in early June
Assoc. Prof. Alexey Pamporov from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences stated that the "Revival" party had effectively lost the political debate on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov participated in a summit organized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized the need for reliable and consistent security guarantees for Ukraine as a vital condition for achieving lasting peace
If parliamentary elections were held in Bulgaria today, 26.5% of voters would support GERB, while 13.9% would choose "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), and 13.5% would back "Revival"
From February 22 to March 20, military convoys will be passing through Bulgaria as part of the NATO exercise "Steadfast Dart -2025"
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability