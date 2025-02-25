Three More Arrests in Sofia Following Clashes Near European Commission Building

Late last night, three more individuals were detained in connection with the violent protest in front of the European Commission building in Sofia, bringing the total number of arrests following the "Revival" protest to 10. Two of those initially taken into custody were later released due to their parliamentary immunity.

Five of the detainees have been charged with hooliganism involving extreme cynicism, including a 17-year-old. Meanwhile, the escalation of tensions on Saturday resulted in injuries to 10 police officers. Among them was Georgi Kamenov from the Specialised Police Forces Department of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR).

Kamenov recounted that while forming a police cordon, he was struck directly in the right eye by an egg filled with paint, causing a corneal tear. "There were fragments of shell in my eye. My colleagues had to pull me out to assist me," he explained.

According to Kamenov, certain individuals among the demonstrators displayed significant aggression, indicating possible prior organization. He noted that he did not recognize anyone in the crowd and was unfamiliar with most of the deputies present. "I've faced angry crowds before, but this is the first time I’ve been injured," he stated.

The police, Kamenov emphasized, acted appropriately and did not intend to provoke the protesters.

Sources: