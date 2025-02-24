Bulgarian Players See Ranking Shifts: Dimitrov Drops, Tomova Holds Steady

Sports | February 24, 2025, Monday // 08:55
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Players See Ranking Shifts: Dimitrov Drops, Tomova Holds Steady

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has dropped one place in the latest ATP world rankings, now standing at 16th. He began the year ranked 10th but has gradually slipped in the standings. Despite the ranking shift, he is set to compete in the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai, UAE, where he is seeded sixth. His first-round opponent will be Australian Christopher O'Connell, ranked 70th, against whom Dimitrov has a perfect record, having won all three of their previous encounters. The 33-year-old will aim for a strong performance to regain lost ground in the rankings.

Among other Bulgarian male players in the ATP rankings, Adrian Andreev remains in the top 250 at No. 234, followed by Dimitar Kuzmanov at No. 362, Petr Nesterov at No. 436, and Yanaki Milev at No. 495. Notably, Dinko Dinev made a significant leap, climbing 457 places to reach No. 908 after his semifinal run at the Challenger event in Brazzaville.

At the top of the ATP rankings, there are no changes, with Jannik Sinner retaining the No. 1 spot, followed by Alexander Zverev in second and Carlos Alcaraz in third.

In the women's rankings, Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova remains stable at No. 65. The Sofia-born player, who turns 30 on February 25, is not scheduled to participate in any tournaments this week. Gergana Topalova is ranked 338th, while Lia Karatancheva follows closely at 342nd. Isabella Shinikova, who lost 20 places and currently stands at No. 408, is expected to climb in the next WTA rankings due to her recent title win in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Denislava Glushkova remains in the top 500 at No. 488. Meanwhile, Elizara Yaneva, a 17-year-old from Plovdiv, made her debut in the top 1000, reaching No. 937 after jumping 271 places. Her ranking is set to rise further on March 2, following her second tournament victory in Manacor, which will add more points to her total.

The WTA rankings continue to be led by Aryna Sabalenka, followed by Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Seventeen-year-old Russian player Mirra Andreeva has broken into the top 10 for the first time, climbing five places to reach No. 9 after winning the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, tennis, Dimitrov

Related Articles:

Bulgarian European Prosecutor's Mother Dies in Suspicious Fire 'Incident'

The mother of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva died in a house fire in the village of Beglezh, Pleven region, on February 15

Crime | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 10:03

Bulgarian Firm Handles Major Repair at Montenegro's Only Coal-Fired Power Plant

The Bulgarian Central Energy Repair Base (CERB) is currently undertaking repairs at the Pljevlja thermal power plant, Montenegro's sole coal-fired facility.

Business » Energy | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 09:41

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Ukraine’s Sovereignty and EU Integration

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov participated in a summit organized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Politics | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:10

Bulgaria Reaffirms No Military Deployment to Ukraine

Bulgaria's Parliament has adopted a declaration confirming the non-participation of Bulgarian military forces in combat operations in Ukraine

Politics | February 21, 2025, Friday // 13:45

Threats Against Bulgarian EPPO Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Prompt Security Request

Laura Kovesi has urgently requested security for Teodora Georgieva, Bulgaria’s representative in the College of Prosecutors at the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO)

Business | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 17:33

Hackers Claim Data Breach at Bulgaria’s Supreme Administrative Court

The Ransomhouse hacker group has claimed responsibility for stealing data from the Supreme Administrative Court’s information systems

Crime | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 17:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnast Radina Tomova Receives Doping Ban

Bulgarian Radina Tomova, a former national rhythmic gymnastics competitor, has been disqualified for three years after testing positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide

Sports | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:29

The English Premier League Cup to Visit Sofia on February 25

The English Premier League Cup, one of the most prestigious trophies in football, will make its way to Bulgaria

Sports | February 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:00

Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Тomova Shines in Cluj-Napoca, Reaches Tennis Quarterfinals

Viktoriya Tomova has advanced to the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in Cluj-Napoca

Sports | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 09:25

Sports Betting Regulations in Europe for 2025

The rise in sports betting activities has prompted governments to be more proactive in their regulations.

Sports | January 27, 2025, Monday // 09:25

Champions League 2025: Key Moments Heading Into the Final Matchday

As the UEFA Champions League approaches the conclusion of its league phase, the competition has delivered thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes.

Sports | January 25, 2025, Saturday // 09:03

Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova Advances in Australian Open Doubles

Bulgaria’s top female tennis player, Viktoriya Tomova, started her Australian Open campaign on a positive note in the doubles tournament

Sports | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 10:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria