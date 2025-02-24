Bulgarian Players See Ranking Shifts: Dimitrov Drops, Tomova Holds Steady

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has dropped one place in the latest ATP world rankings, now standing at 16th. He began the year ranked 10th but has gradually slipped in the standings. Despite the ranking shift, he is set to compete in the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai, UAE, where he is seeded sixth. His first-round opponent will be Australian Christopher O'Connell, ranked 70th, against whom Dimitrov has a perfect record, having won all three of their previous encounters. The 33-year-old will aim for a strong performance to regain lost ground in the rankings.

Among other Bulgarian male players in the ATP rankings, Adrian Andreev remains in the top 250 at No. 234, followed by Dimitar Kuzmanov at No. 362, Petr Nesterov at No. 436, and Yanaki Milev at No. 495. Notably, Dinko Dinev made a significant leap, climbing 457 places to reach No. 908 after his semifinal run at the Challenger event in Brazzaville.

At the top of the ATP rankings, there are no changes, with Jannik Sinner retaining the No. 1 spot, followed by Alexander Zverev in second and Carlos Alcaraz in third.

In the women's rankings, Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova remains stable at No. 65. The Sofia-born player, who turns 30 on February 25, is not scheduled to participate in any tournaments this week. Gergana Topalova is ranked 338th, while Lia Karatancheva follows closely at 342nd. Isabella Shinikova, who lost 20 places and currently stands at No. 408, is expected to climb in the next WTA rankings due to her recent title win in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Denislava Glushkova remains in the top 500 at No. 488. Meanwhile, Elizara Yaneva, a 17-year-old from Plovdiv, made her debut in the top 1000, reaching No. 937 after jumping 271 places. Her ranking is set to rise further on March 2, following her second tournament victory in Manacor, which will add more points to her total.

The WTA rankings continue to be led by Aryna Sabalenka, followed by Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Seventeen-year-old Russian player Mirra Andreeva has broken into the top 10 for the first time, climbing five places to reach No. 9 after winning the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.