European Leaders Arrive in Kyiv as Ukraine Marks Third Year of War

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 24 February, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The two leaders were welcomed at the railway station by Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, and Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Costa shared a message upon arrival, stating, "In Ukraine, about Ukraine, with Ukraine." Von der Leyen, in a separate statement, emphasized the significance of their visit, saying, "Europe is in Kyiv today because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny." Their presence aligns with a broader diplomatic effort, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously announced that leaders from 13 countries would visit Kyiv on 24 February, with an additional 24 participating in discussions remotely. A summit is scheduled in the capital, focusing on Ukraine’s security and future strategic direction.

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed European support for Ukraine, stating that ensuring a "just, solid, and lasting peace" remains a priority for European allies. Macron noted that he had recently spoken with von der Leyen, Costa, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán about Ukraine and European security. He stressed the need for decisive action on European defense and proposed joint funding to boost defense production and procurement. While he acknowledged discussions surrounding the deployment of European troops to Ukraine, he clarified that no immediate decision had been made.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU/CSU bloc, secured victory in the country’s snap parliamentary elections. Zelensky congratulated Merz, emphasizing the importance of a "clear voice from the voters" in shaping Europe's future. He expressed optimism about continued cooperation with Germany in strengthening Europe's security and advancing Ukraine’s path toward peace. According to exit polls, the CDU/CSU bloc secured 29% of the vote, making it the largest political force. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) nearly doubled its previous electoral performance, winning 19.5%—a record for the party. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) suffered a historic defeat, finishing third with 16%.

On the military front, Sweden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes air defense systems valued at 1.2 billion Swedish kronor (approximately US$113 million). The Swedish government confirmed that the assistance package will include Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 air defense systems. Swedish officials underscored that supporting Ukraine is integral to ensuring Sweden’s own security.

This announcement comes as the European Union discusses a €6 billion military aid package for Ukraine, intended to strengthen its strategic position ahead of expected US-led negotiations with Russia. Reports indicate that the package could be formally announced in conjunction with the high-level European visit to Kyiv. In addition to this, the EU is considering a broader initiative aimed at increasing defense expenditures and military assistance for Ukraine, with total funding potentially reaching €700 billion.

Sources: