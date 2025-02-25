Bulgaria Braces for Another Cold Spell This Week with Yellow Weather Alert

A yellow code weather warning for low temperatures remains in effect across four northeastern Bulgarian districts on Monday, where minimum temperatures are expected to range between minus 15° and minus 10°. While the southwestern regions will experience slightly warmer temperatures, colder conditions will persist across the rest of the country. The cold front, marked by a weak to moderate east-northeast wind, will bring clear skies across most areas by the end of Sunday. However, there will be significant cloud cover in the west, and isolated snow showers may occur at night.

Monday morning saw temperatures near minus 22°C in Dobrich, with foggy conditions affecting the plains and valleys. These low temperatures, combined with reduced visibility in certain areas, make it important for locals to stay alert. By midday, most of the country will enjoy sunny weather, with the west remaining mostly cloudy. A moderate to weak south-southwest wind will prevail, particularly in the eastern parts.

In the mountains, sunny weather is expected, although significant cloud cover will dominate the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria and the Western Stara Planina range. Snow is expected in some areas, accompanied by moderate to strong northwesterly winds in the higher elevations. Despite this, temperatures will gradually rise over the coming days.

Looking ahead, Tuesday may see light rain in Southwestern Bulgaria, while snow is still possible in the mountains. By Wednesday morning, fog is anticipated in the lowlands and valleys. A mostly cloudy sky is expected for Thursday and Friday, with a higher likelihood of light rain on Friday, although temperatures will continue to rise.

Temperatures across the country will generally remain below zero in many areas, although warmer conditions are expected as the week progresses. This weather pattern is expected to continue with varying degrees of cloudiness and snowfall in some regions.