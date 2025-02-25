Bulgarians Rally for Ukraine’s Freedom and European Values on February 24

World » UKRAINE | February 23, 2025, Sunday
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Rally for Ukraine’s Freedom and European Values on February 24 @Facebook

A citizens' rally in support of Ukraine is set to take place in Sofia on February 24, marking three years since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The demonstration will be held in front of the Presidency of the Republic of Bulgaria at 2 Knyaz Aleksandar Dondukov Blvd. at 6:00 PM, with organizers calling on the public to reaffirm Bulgaria’s solidarity with Ukraine’s fight for freedom and independence.

Organizers stress that the war waged by Russia is not only against Ukraine but also against Europe, including Bulgaria. According to them, the invasion represents an attack on democracy, human rights, and everything achieved since the end of the Cold War. They describe Russian aggression as an effort to undermine democratic freedoms, spread repression, and erase the principles that have shaped Europe since 1989.

The rally aims to highlight Ukraine’s struggle as a fight for justice, peace, and the future of Europe. Organizers emphasize that generations of Bulgarians have also fought for their country’s independence, making it crucial to stand firm against any attempts to revive totalitarianism. They argue that supporting Ukraine means protecting European values and the shared path of Bulgaria and Europe toward democracy and security.

The event calls for unity, stating that only by standing together can democratic societies resist threats to their freedoms. Organizers urge Bulgarians to reaffirm their European choice and send a strong message of unwavering support for Ukraine. The rally is expected to underscore the need for a secure and peaceful future for both nations and the continent.

Tags: rally, Ukraine, sofia, Bulgaria

