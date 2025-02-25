Red Paint at Russian Embassy in Bulgaria Marks War Anniversary Protest

The main entrance of the Russian Embassy in Sofia was splattered with red paint by activists from the civil movement "BOEC." The demonstration, held on the eve of the third anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine, was described by the group as a symbolic act representing the blood of Ukrainian civilians killed in the conflict.

According to BOEC’s statement on social media, the action aimed to draw attention to the victims of the war, particularly elderly civilians, women, and children, whom they accused Russian forces of targeting. The protest was carried out by visual artist Rafael Kazalov and was part of a broader demonstration marking the anniversary.

Following the incident, gendarmerie teams were deployed to guard the area around the embassy. The stairs at the mission’s entrance remained covered in red paint, serving as a stark visual protest against what BOEC described as Russian war crimes.

The demonstration comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine, with activists in Bulgaria and across Europe continuing to express their opposition to Russia’s actions through various forms of protest.

Sources: