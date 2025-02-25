Red Paint at Russian Embassy in Bulgaria Marks War Anniversary Protest

Society » INCIDENTS | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 14:21
Bulgaria: Red Paint at Russian Embassy in Bulgaria Marks War Anniversary Protest @RFE/RL

The main entrance of the Russian Embassy in Sofia was splattered with red paint by activists from the civil movement "BOEC." The demonstration, held on the eve of the third anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine, was described by the group as a symbolic act representing the blood of Ukrainian civilians killed in the conflict.

According to BOEC’s statement on social media, the action aimed to draw attention to the victims of the war, particularly elderly civilians, women, and children, whom they accused Russian forces of targeting. The protest was carried out by visual artist Rafael Kazalov and was part of a broader demonstration marking the anniversary.

Following the incident, gendarmerie teams were deployed to guard the area around the embassy. The stairs at the mission’s entrance remained covered in red paint, serving as a stark visual protest against what BOEC described as Russian war crimes.

The demonstration comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine, with activists in Bulgaria and across Europe continuing to express their opposition to Russia’s actions through various forms of protest.

Sources: 

  • RFE/RL
  • www.facebook.com/gdboec
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russian, embassy, Bulgaria, boec

Related Articles:

EU Population Aging: Bulgaria Ranks Second in Median Age

The median age of the European Union's population reached 44.7 years as of January 1, 2024

Society | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Politicians Celebrate Major Inflation Victory, Paving the Way to the Eurozone

Bulgaria has fulfilled the final requirement for joining the eurozone, the inflation criterion, according to Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova

Business » Finance | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:32

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Ukraine’s Sovereignty and EU Integration

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov participated in a summit organized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Politics | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:10

Billions in New Military Aid Pledged for Ukraine by European and NATO Partners

On 24 February, EU foreign ministers convened to discuss the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine, with the potential package amounting to as much as €30 billion

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2025, Monday // 15:25

March 3rd List of Events: Celebrating Bulgaria's Liberation with Ceremonies and Festivities Across the Country

March 3rd marks the national holiday of Bulgaria, celebrating the country’s Liberation from Ottoman rule

Society » Culture | February 24, 2025, Monday // 15:05

British Tourist Arrested for Assaulting Security Guard in Borovets

A 41-year-old British citizen has been taken into custody in Bulgaria's Borovets after allegedly assaulting a security guard at the resort

Society » Incidents | February 24, 2025, Monday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

British Tourist Arrested for Assaulting Security Guard in Borovets

A 41-year-old British citizen has been taken into custody in Bulgaria's Borovets after allegedly assaulting a security guard at the resort

Society » Incidents | February 24, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Three More Arrests in Sofia Following Clashes Near European Commission Building

Late last night, three more individuals were detained in connection with the violent protest in front of the European Commission building in Sofia

Society » Incidents | February 24, 2025, Monday // 09:04

Bulgarian Police Seek More Suspects After Violent “Revival” Protest Against Euro

Four supporters of the pro-Russian "Revival" party remain in custody following the protest in Sofia against Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone

Society » Incidents | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 11:03

Blood, Fire, and Arrests: Anti-Euro Protest Sparks Unrest in Bulgaria

A protest organized by the pro-Russian party "Revival" against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria resulted in clashes with the police,

Society » Incidents | February 22, 2025, Saturday // 16:50

Locomotive Fire Disrupted Railway Traffic Near Stara Zagora

A locomotive caught fire this morning at a railway crossing near the Bulgarian village of Elenino

Society » Incidents | February 21, 2025, Friday // 12:00

Collision at Karnobat Station Leaves Six Passengers Slightly Injured

At around 08:00 today, a locomotive collided with passenger train No. 30153 at Karnobat station, located on the Burgas - Karnobat - Varna route

Society » Incidents | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria