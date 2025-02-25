Bulgarian Police Seek More Suspects After Violent “Revival” Protest Against Euro

Four supporters of the pro-Russian "Revival" party remain in custody following the protest in Sofia against Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone. The demonstration escalated into violence, resulting in injuries to police officers and damage to the Europe House building, where its door was set on fire, and red paint was smeared on the facade.

The Ministry of Interior is actively identifying individuals involved in the clashes in front of the European Commission building in Sofia. Authorities are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras at the scene, with instructions to uncover the identities of all participants in the vandalism. Interior Minister Daniel Mitov confirmed that legal action will follow once they are identified.

Initially, six people were arrested in connection with the disturbances, but two were released due to holding immunity—one as a member of parliament and the other as a mayoral candidate. The remaining four individuals remain in detention. Mitov emphasized that all those involved in the unrest will face consequences, reiterating that Bulgaria’s law enforcement will not allow protests to turn into "acts of vandalism and anarchy." He added that more suspects are being sought and that additional arrests are expected based on the gathered evidence.

Tensions escalated when protesters hurled red paint, eggs, and firecrackers at the European Commission building. Amid the unrest, the police moved in to push the demonstrators away, preventing further damage. Firefighters and gendarmerie forces were deployed to the scene, while ambulances stood by. The demonstration, initially planned as a peaceful gathering in front of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), turned into an unauthorized march toward the EC representation, where the situation spiraled out of control.

Among the injured officers was senior police officer Hristina Kirilova, who described the chaotic moment she fell during the protest. She recounted how she was pushed, slipped on the spilled paint, and struggled to get up quickly, fearing she might be trampled by the aggressive crowd. Shortly after, she witnessed a protester pull an object from his pocket and throw it toward the building’s entrance, which then ignited. The officer managed to detain the individual responsible.

Kirilova detailed the extent of the violence faced by law enforcement, noting that officers were drenched in paint, including their uniforms and equipment. Many of her colleagues sustained injuries, with several suffering from eye irritation caused by thrown objects. Some officers required medical attention for foreign particles removed from their eyes. She also noted that some of the demonstrators had deliberately concealed their identities with scarves and masks, making it more difficult for authorities to track them afterward.

In response to the events, “Revival” party leader Kostadin Kostadinov dismissed any calls for an apology. He argued that the protest was a defense of Bulgarian sovereignty, not an act of vandalism, and accused authorities of attempting to suppress opposition to the euro. He further claimed that no police officer was harmed by objects thrown by demonstrators and challenged the official narrative surrounding the fire at the EC building’s entrance.

Kostadinov also criticized the Bulgarian government for what he called a dictatorial approach to the eurozone accession process. He referred to an unofficial and unsigned report allegedly from the BNB, which, according to him, warned of the eurozone’s negative impact on Bulgaria. He accused officials of withholding crucial information from the public and condemned Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s stance on the issue, warning that “dictators do not end well.”

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the protest, and the Ministry of Interior has vowed to hold all involved accountable. More individuals are expected to be detained as police review video footage to identify further suspects.

Sources: