Blood, Fire, and Arrests: Anti-Euro Protest Sparks Unrest in Bulgaria

A protest organized by the pro-Russian party "Revival" against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria resulted in clashes with the police, leaving around ten law enforcement officers injured and six protesters detained. The demonstration, which started in front of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), escalated as participants moved towards the European Commission representation in Sofia, despite the march not being authorized.

According to Senior Commissioner Stefan Ivanov, Deputy Director of the Sofia Police, the protest was initially announced and permitted to take place only in front of the BNB building on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. However, demonstrators spontaneously set off towards the EC office, prompting police forces to redirect security measures. Law enforcement had formed protective cordons around the building, and officers were in position to ensure its security. Upon arrival at the scene, some protesters began throwing eggs filled with red paint, pyrotechnics, and other objects at the police. The crowd was further incited when their speaker called for an attempt to storm the building.

The situation escalated as some demonstrators breached the police cordon, leading to their detention. In the clashes, ten police officers sustained injuries, primarily in the face and eye area, though none were reported to be seriously harmed. All injured officers remained on duty. Commissioner Ivanov stated that additional individuals involved in aggressive actions would be identified.

During the protest, some participants attempted to set fire to the door of the Europe House, which houses the European Commission representation. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Emergency medical teams were also dispatched to the scene, and at 2 p.m., gendarmerie forces were deployed to assist in containing the situation.

Earlier in the day, demonstrators gathered outside the BNB waving Bulgarian flags and banners of the "Revival" party. Many held posters with messages opposing the introduction of the euro, including slogans such as "Yes to the Bulgarian lev," "No to the euro," and "We choose the lev." The party has consistently opposed Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone and has called for broader public debate on the potential consequences of adopting the common currency.

On Monday, members of "Revival" attempted to enter the BNB building, demanding a meeting with the bank’s governor regarding the euro adoption process. The central bank later released a statement asserting that discussions on political matters should take place in the National Assembly, not within the BNB.