EU Population Aging: Bulgaria Ranks Second in Median Age

Society | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 07:55
Bulgaria: EU Population Aging: Bulgaria Ranks Second in Median Age

The median age of the European Union's population reached 44.7 years as of January 1, 2024, according to data from Eurostat. Across member states, the median age varies, with Ireland recording the lowest at 39.4 years and Italy the highest at 48.7 years.

Over the past decade, the median age in the EU has risen by 2.2 years, up from 42.5 years in 2014. The trend of population aging is evident across almost all member states, except for Malta, where the median age decreased by 0.7 years, and Germany, which saw a minimal decline of 0.1 years. The most significant increases were observed in Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Slovakia, where the median age grew by four years. Cyprus, Spain, and Poland also saw notable increases of 3.8 years.

Bulgaria ranks as the second-oldest country in the EU, with a median age of 47.1 years, equal to Portugal and surpassed only by Italy. Since 2014, Bulgaria’s median age has increased by 3.4 years, placing it among the ten EU nations experiencing the fastest population aging.

When comparing native and foreign-born populations in the EU, the median age of native residents is slightly higher at 45.1 years, while foreign-born individuals have a median age of 43.1 years. The foreign-born population is more concentrated in the 20 to 54 age group, comprising 59.7% of that demographic, whereas only 42.1% of native-born individuals fall within that age range. Conversely, foreign-born residents are underrepresented in both the younger and older segments of the population.

