Agriculture Drives Bulgaria’s Economy with Strong Investments and Trade Growth

The agricultural sector contributes approximately 4 percent to Bulgaria's gross domestic product and accounts for 6 percent of the country's total employment, according to Agriculture and Food Minister Georgi Tahov. His remarks came during the opening of the AGRA, "Winery," and "Foodtech" exhibitions at the International Fair in Plovdiv.

Tahov noted that investment in the sector remains significant, with annual figures from 2022 and 2023 surpassing 2.2 billion leva. This represents around 8 percent of all investments in the national economy. Additionally, he pointed out that Bulgaria's agricultural sector maintained a positive trade balance of 1.7 billion euros in 2023, marking a 9 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Despite significant challenges in recent years, the agri-food chain has remained relatively stable, Tahov stated. He emphasized that restoring the sector to a steady pace is a priority for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, which is actively working to implement legislative changes aimed at improving the regulatory environment and ensuring better protection for farmers.