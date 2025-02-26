Agriculture Drives Bulgaria’s Economy with Strong Investments and Trade Growth

Economic and Social Council Calls for Acceleration of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession
The Economic and Social Council (ESC) has expressed strong support for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone and called for the process to be expedited
The agricultural sector contributes approximately 4 percent to Bulgaria's gross domestic product and accounts for 6 percent of the country's total employment, according to Agriculture and Food Minister Georgi Tahov. His remarks came during the opening of the AGRA, "Winery," and "Foodtech" exhibitions at the International Fair in Plovdiv.
Tahov noted that investment in the sector remains significant, with annual figures from 2022 and 2023 surpassing 2.2 billion leva. This represents around 8 percent of all investments in the national economy. Additionally, he pointed out that Bulgaria's agricultural sector maintained a positive trade balance of 1.7 billion euros in 2023, marking a 9 percent increase compared to the previous year.
Despite significant challenges in recent years, the agri-food chain has remained relatively stable, Tahov stated. He emphasized that restoring the sector to a steady pace is a priority for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, which is actively working to implement legislative changes aimed at improving the regulatory environment and ensuring better protection for farmers.
In 2024, labor inspectors in Bulgaria carried out a total of 6,682 inspections in the construction sector, representing 13% of the overall 49,858 inspections conducted across all industries
In 2023, the average price for one decare of arable land across the European Union (EU) was 1,179 euros
The global gaming industry has been on a steep upward curve since the turn of the 21st century, but several nations are yet to fully capitalise.
China has imposed a ban on the import of sheep, goats, poultry, and other ungulates from several countries
At-home medical tests provider Lab-Away is preparing to launch operations in Dubai after closing a seed round of investment for an undisclosed amount.
Remote work has become one of the most important trends in recent years.
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability