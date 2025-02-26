Faster GDP Growth and Eurozone Hopes Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

Business » FINANCE | February 24, 2025, Monday // 07:26
Bulgaria: Faster GDP Growth and Eurozone Hopes Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

Bulgaria’s economy demonstrated stronger-than-expected growth in the final quarter of 2024, according to an analysis by United Bulgarian Bank (UBB) based on data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). The country’s GDP expanded by 3.1 percent in real terms year-on-year for the fourth quarter, contributing to an overall growth rate of 2.4 percent for 2024, as per revised preliminary data from previous quarters.

Economic activity in the last quarter was primarily driven by final consumption, which increased by 5.8 percent in real terms, accounting for 79.9 percent of GDP. In contrast, investment growth remained subdued, rising by just 0.7 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Given its much smaller share of 23 percent in GDP, investment had a limited impact on overall economic growth. Meanwhile, exports fell by 3.2 percent, while imports saw a modest increase of 1.2 percent.

The analysis also highlighted Bulgaria’s improving prospects for joining the eurozone. Inflation in the country has shown clear convergence with eurozone levels, with the gap between them narrowing significantly by December 2024. UBB expects data for January 2025 to confirm compliance with this key requirement. According to the latest convergence reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank, price stability had been the only remaining formal obstacle to Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone.

However, political instability has led to increased government spending, raising concerns that the budget deficit could exceed 3 percent of GDP. UBB's Chief Economist, Dr. Emil Kalchev, noted that it is now up to the newly formed coalition supporting the government to curb expenditures and ensure compliance with the Maastricht criteria necessary for eurozone membership.

Labor market conditions remained favorable, with unemployment declining to 3.8 percent as of December 2024. Wage growth continued, with the average monthly salary rising by 13.7 percent compared to December 2023. In both the public and private sectors, salaries saw steady increases, with the largest growth recorded in "Real estate operations" (20.2 percent), "Professional activities and scientific research" (16.4 percent), "Transport, storage and communications" (16.4 percent), and "Culture, sports and entertainment" (16.4 percent).

Meanwhile, inflationary pressures intensified at the beginning of 2025. Harmonized inflation rose to 3.8 percent in January compared to the same month the previous year, up from 2.1 percent in December. Consumer inflation based on the national methodology also accelerated to 3.7 percent on an annual basis, compared to 2.2 percent in December. The main contributors to rising prices were food, housing, restaurants and hotels, as well as cultural services. Dr. Kalchev expects moderate inflationary growth to continue in the coming months, with occasional fluctuations similar to those seen in January.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: economy, Bulgaria, growth

Related Articles:

Economic and Social Council Calls for Acceleration of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession

The Economic and Social Council (ESC) has expressed strong support for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone and called for the process to be expedited

Business » Finance | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Tensions in Bulgaria's Boboshevo, but Smooth Transition Elsewhere in Euro Adoption Process

The process of introducing euro-based municipal services and tax designations in Bulgaria's Kyustendil region has sparked varying reactions

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Outlined the Steps Toward Euro Adoption by 2026

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov shared that the convergence report is expected to be released in early June

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 10:51

Severe Frost Destroys Apricot Harvest in Northeastern Bulgaria, Peach Orchards Also Affected

The recent period of extreme cold, with temperatures dropping well below zero, has caused significant damage to fruit orchards in northeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:52

Bulgaria: 'Revival' Lost the Euro Debate and Turned to Aggression

Assoc. Prof. Alexey Pamporov from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences stated that the "Revival" party had effectively lost the political debate on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria

Politics | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:47

EU Population Aging: Bulgaria Ranks Second in Median Age

The median age of the European Union's population reached 44.7 years as of January 1, 2024

Society | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 07:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarian Politicians Celebrate Major Inflation Victory, Paving the Way to the Eurozone

Bulgaria has fulfilled the final requirement for joining the eurozone, the inflation criterion, according to Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova

Business » Finance | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:32

Bulgaria’s Inflation Hits the Mark—Eurozone Entry Nearing?

Bulgaria has officially met the inflation criterion required for eurozone accession, aligning precisely with the set threshold

Business » Finance | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:11

Shadow Economy in Bultgaria at 30%: Government Pushes Ambitious Revenue Plan

At today's government meeting, scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Bulgaria's State Budget is expected to be adopted. The budget, which has already been reviewed by social partners

Business » Finance | February 24, 2025, Monday // 13:21

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Rejects Political Pressure, Supports Eurozone Push

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev expressed support for the National Assembly’s decision regarding the request for an extraordinary convergence report on Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 12:14

Bulgaria's 2025 Draft Budget: Deficit at 3% of GDP, Focus on Fiscal Stability

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has unveiled the draft State Budget for 2025, revealing a planned deficit of 6.4 billion leva

Business » Finance | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry by 2026: Possible, But Tense, Expert Warns

Financier Plamen Danailov, a municipal councilor from the "There Is Such a People" party, recently discussed Bulgaria's potential adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 07:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria