Sunny Beach Faces Labor and Infrastructure Challenges Ahead of New Season

Elena Ivanova, deputy chair of the Union of Owners in Sunny Beach, discussed the challenges facing the resort, including the difficulties of managing labor imports for the tourism sector. She highlighted that there were cases last year where workers from Nepal and Bangladesh left Bulgaria as refugees before their contracts expired. As a result, visas for Nepalese workers have been limited, and the process of issuing them has become more stringent. Ivanova emphasized that the claim in the media about needing 50,000 workers for the upcoming season is speculative, as the exact number of required staff, whether Bulgarian or foreign, is uncertain. However, she assured that most hotels have already secured enough personnel.

While working with Nepalese workers presents challenges due to their use of Bulgaria as a stepping stone to the EU, Ivanova pointed out that workers from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and Ukraine have proven to be reliable. These workers are committed to fulfilling their contracts, which has helped hotels in Sunny Beach meet their staffing needs.

Another major concern in Sunny Beach is the deteriorating infrastructure. Ivanova described the lack of proper lighting, sidewalks, and roads as a serious issue that has been neglected for years. She stated that the resort’s infrastructure urgently requires renovation to address these shortcomings.

In terms of competition, Bulgaria faces strong rivalry from Turkey, particularly in the type of tourism product offered. However, Ivanova noted positive trends for Bulgaria in key foreign markets, including significant growth in the British market, a return of German tourists, and strong performance in Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.