New Rule: Medical Students Must Work in Bulgaria After Graduation

Society » HEALTH | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 11:44
Bulgaria: New Rule: Medical Students Must Work in Bulgaria After Graduation @Pexels

In a bid to address the outflow of medical professionals, the Bulgarian government has announced that medical students will be required to work in Bulgaria after completing their studies. This new policy will link part of the state subsidy for medical training to a commitment from graduates to return the investment by practicing in the country. The decision was made following a meeting between Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, Minister of Health Associate Professor Silvi Kirilov, and the rectors of Bulgaria’s leading medical universities.

Minister Valchev highlighted the significant investment the state makes in training medical professionals, emphasizing that Bulgarian universities offer some of the best medical education in Europe. Despite this, many graduates choose to work abroad, which he described as a loss for both the country and the healthcare sector.

The proposal to tie state funding to a requirement for graduates to work in Bulgaria was met with unanimous support from the rectors of medical universities. They also noted a positive trend, with more Bulgarian medical students opting to stay in the country to pursue their careers.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures in Bulgarian medical education, including Deputy Minister Nikolay Vitanov and several university rectors, such as Professor Boycho Landzhov of Sofia Medical University, Professor Dobromir Dimitrov of Pleven Medical University, and Professor Angel Uchikov of Plovdiv Medical University.

