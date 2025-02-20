Huge Military Convoys to Pass Through Bulgaria
From February 22 to March 20, military convoys will be passing through Bulgaria as part of the NATO exercise "Steadfast Dart -2025." The exercise, which involved over 10,000 personnel and military equipment from nine NATO member countries, was held in Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania. The convoys will transport troops and military assets from the exercise sites to their designated permanent deployment areas.
The military movement will occur along Bulgaria’s main road and railway networks, with the convoys traveling from Romania towards Greece and Turkey. Air transport will also be utilized for some of the relocations. These movements will be escorted by teams from the Military Police Service.
In addition, between February 24 and 25, personnel and military equipment will be deployed along Bulgaria’s roads for the rotation of a Bulgarian contingent within the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR). The convoys will travel along the Haskovo-Sofia-Gyueshevo Border Crossing Point route, facilitating the rotation of a mechanized company as part of the KFOR mission.
Parliament Debates Bulgaria’s Readiness for Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine
The National Assembly will hear Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev regarding Bulgaria’s readiness for potential involvement in a special peacekeeping operation in Ukraine.
NATO Allies Showcase Combat Readiness in Bulgaria during Steadfast Dart 2025
The ongoing NATO exercise Steadfast Dart 2025, which runs from January 8 to February 22 across Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania, aims to enhance the Alliance's readiness and adaptability
Over 234 Million Leva Allocated for Urgent Repairs at Graf Ignatievo Airport Amid F-16 Arrival Plans
A total of over 234.3 million leva, excluding VAT, has been allocated for four urgent construction and installation contracts at Graf Ignatievo Airport
Bulgaria Moves Toward Anti-Drone Systems at Airports
Bulgaria's airport operators have agreed on the need to implement anti-drone systems at all international airports in the country
Bulgaria Plans Anti-Drone Systems for Border Protection, Awaiting Funding
Anton Zlatanov, the head of the Border Police, spoke to BNT about the need for anti-drone systems at all strategic locations in Bulgaria, including airports
Bulgaria to Receive Eight F-16 Fighters by September, Says Defense Minister
By the end of September, Bulgaria is set to receive eight F-16 Block 70 fighter jets