Huge Military Convoys to Pass Through Bulgaria

From February 22 to March 20, military convoys will be passing through Bulgaria as part of the NATO exercise "Steadfast Dart -2025." The exercise, which involved over 10,000 personnel and military equipment from nine NATO member countries, was held in Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania. The convoys will transport troops and military assets from the exercise sites to their designated permanent deployment areas.

The military movement will occur along Bulgaria’s main road and railway networks, with the convoys traveling from Romania towards Greece and Turkey. Air transport will also be utilized for some of the relocations. These movements will be escorted by teams from the Military Police Service.

In addition, between February 24 and 25, personnel and military equipment will be deployed along Bulgaria’s roads for the rotation of a Bulgarian contingent within the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR). The convoys will travel along the Haskovo-Sofia-Gyueshevo Border Crossing Point route, facilitating the rotation of a mechanized company as part of the KFOR mission.