Three Years On: Ukraine's Health Needs and the Path to Recovery

Statement by WHO Representative to Ukraine, Dr Jarno Habicht

Imagine a young mother in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, her days interrupted by air raid sirens and her nights haunted by drones. Each day is a struggle, balancing her children's safety with the anxiety that has become her constant companion.

In 2017, one out of ten people in Ukraine said psychological stress was negatively impacting their health. In the most recent survey, in 2023, that number was six out of ten people.

Among many daily concerns is access to and the affordability of health care.

Will the local primary health care clinic be open tomorrow, and will the doctor be available? Can the young mother afford the care her child needs? Will the pharmacy have the medicine her elderly parents require for their diabetes?

According to the latest WHO Health Needs Assessment, 25% believe their access to medical services has worsened compared to the period before February 24, 2022.

82% have experienced issues getting medicines, mainly due to price increases, and 35% of the population are postponing care.

And what about the young woman’s husband, who has returned home with a traumatic life-altering injury? Will he get the rehabilitation he needs - and how can he return to work?

This is the reality for countless families across Ukraine three years into this devastating invasion.

Regional disparities persist in the public health picture, with areas of increased vulnerability and conflict-affected areas facing greater difficulties due to security concerns and higher costs of medicines and services.

It’s often been said how resilient the Ukrainian people are, but however resilient, they shouldn't face these difficult choices.

Neither should health be a target.

Since the start of full-scale war, WHO has documented over 2,209 attacks on health.

Earlier this week, an overnight strike in Odesa damaged the region’s largest children’s clinic, disrupting vital services.

This isn't just about buildings; it's about lives disrupted, care denied, futures put on hold. And it's about the immense pressure on healthcare workers – exhausted yet heroically working 24/7.

This year, in 2025, an estimated 9.2 million people in Ukraine will need some form of health assistance from humanitarian actors. With the support of WHO and our partners, we aim to reach 3 million, focusing on the most critical needs in key regions. We collectively need over 0 million to save lives.

Despite the challenges, we have witnessed the health system’s transformation and recovery during the last three years.

This is due to the extraordinary financial support for health in the form of budget support, investments, expertise and capacity building from our generous donors, including the EU.

We gratefully acknowledge partnerships and funding. The health of Ukraine’s people depends on this.

As we mark 3 years of full-scale war, it is WHO and the wider UN family’s role to continue to support Ukraine with response, recovery and development efforts.

Amid the destruction, our commitment is everywhere.

In Mykolaiv, our teams have been active in ensuring access to clean water and sanitation.

In Zaporizhzhia, our colleagues, in coordination with the All-Ukraine Mental Health program, support those with invisible emotional wounds.

In Kharkiv, we have helped open a new heating station in the hospital, assisting the medical facility in being independent, even amid continuous attacks on civilian infrastructure.

We invest in emergency care with the training over 8,000 healthcare workers.

We support rehabilitation services, such as recently at Dnipro Hospital 16, with equipment and training.

We are also working with the Ministry of Health to drive vital reforms, as highlighted in our Rehabilitation Forum in Kyiv last week.

On health financing, we work together with the National Health Service of Ukraine, adopting primary health care financing to address needs in rural and war-affected areas.

We make efforts to improve access to essential immunization, ensuring that children are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

These are just a few glimpses of our work across Ukraine, in all the Oblasts and various facilities.

We ensure that even amid war, essential needs are met at the national and local level, and that recovery and reforms stay on track.

Going ahead, we need stamina, solidarity, and support more than ever. The people of Ukraine are counting on us.

Source: WHO Europe