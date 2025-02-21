Bulgaria's Borissov Criticized for Downplaying Russia’s Aggression in Ukraine

Politics | February 21, 2025, Friday // 16:00
"Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) has accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of attempting to "downplay" the issue of Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine. The tension arose after Borissov urged the WCC-DB coalition not to politicize the declaration stating that Bulgarian military personnel would not participate in the conflict in Ukraine. DB’s complaint stems from Borissov’s refusal to support their proposal to explicitly label Russia as an aggressor in the declaration.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, a member of parliament from DB, criticized Borissov for his absence during the vote on the issue and his failure to cast a vote supporting the recognition of Russia as an aggressor. He further pointed out Borissov’s reluctance to declare whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a "dictator," a term that Borissov avoided using. Bozhanov emphasized that such actions were an attempt to minimize the severity of the situation, questioning whether Borissov was merely gauging political sentiment rather than taking a firm stance.

Nadezhda Yordanova, co-chair of the WCC-DB parliamentary group, also weighed in, stressing the importance of Bulgaria adopting a proactive stance within the European Union. She argued that Bulgaria’s national interest lies in maintaining a strong presence in Europe, warning against any efforts, including those by Borissov and the current government, to "downgrade" the country’s position. Yordanova stated that such behavior risks placing Bulgaria in a vulnerable position outside of European unity, which she described as a dangerous trajectory for the nation.

