Weekend Weather Forecast: Cold and Foggy Conditions Across Bulgaria

The weather forecast for February 22-23 predicts a variety of conditions across Bulgaria, with significant differences in temperatures.

On Saturday, the plains will experience a foggy morning, accompanied by a light easterly wind. Eastern Bulgaria will see a moderate northerly breeze. Temperatures will vary, with lows ranging from minus 17°C to minus 15°C in the east, and from minus 8°C to minus 6°C in southern areas and along the coast. Highs will range from minus 3°C to minus 2°C in the northeast, while southwestern Bulgaria will see higher temperatures, with highs between 6°C and 7°C.

Along the coast, the weather will be mostly sunny, though light snow showers are expected in the south. A moderate to strong northerly wind will prevail, with highs reaching 0°C to 3°C. The sea water temperature will be between minus 6°C and minus 4°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny with a moderate to strong northerly wind. Temperatures will remain cold, with highs of minus 3°C at 1,200 meters and minus 10°C at 2,000 meters.

On Sunday, the weather will be sunny, although it will remain very cold, particularly in the west where clouds will cover the sky.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)