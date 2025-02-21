Protests in Bulgaria Continue: Calls for Another Boycott of Retail Chains and Banks

Society | February 21, 2025, Friday // 15:41
Bulgaria: Protests in Bulgaria Continue: Calls for Another Boycott of Retail Chains and Banks

A new boycott of food retail chains in Bulgaria has been announced for February 27, with organizers urging citizens to participate. In addition to avoiding purchases from major retailers, they are also calling for a boycott of banks.

According to organizers, the latest protest did not yield the same impact as the first boycott on February 13. They emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum, warning that without continued pressure, consumers would remain at the mercy of both the government and food chains. Velizar Enchev reiterated that the aim is to align food prices in Bulgaria with those in Germany and Austria, despite Bulgaria being the poorest EU member state.

The chairman of the Federation of Consumers in Bulgaria, Emil Georgiev, noted that the movement has managed to disrupt the system, highlighting concerns that Bulgarian producers are under pressure and at risk of being pushed out of the market.

Maya Manolova pointed out that major retailers responded to the boycott by launching promotions with discounts exceeding 50%. However, she stressed the need for transparency from the National Revenue Agency and the Ministry of Finance regarding how much of retailers' total turnover is attributed to promotional sales. She called for sustained public pressure to ensure meaningful change.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: boycott, Bulgaria, retail

Related Articles:

EU Population Aging: Bulgaria Ranks Second in Median Age

The median age of the European Union's population reached 44.7 years as of January 1, 2024

Society | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Rejects Political Pressure, Supports Eurozone Push

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev expressed support for the National Assembly’s decision regarding the request for an extraordinary convergence report on Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Agriculture Drives Bulgaria’s Economy with Strong Investments and Trade Growth

The agricultural sector contributes approximately 4 percent to Bulgaria's gross domestic product

Business » Industry | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Faster GDP Growth and Eurozone Hopes Boost Bulgaria’s Economy

Bulgaria’s economy demonstrated stronger-than-expected growth in the final quarter of 2024

Business » Finance | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sunny Beach Faces Labor and Infrastructure Challenges Ahead of New Season

Elena Ivanova, deputy chair of the Union of Owners in Sunny Beach, discussed the challenges facing the resort

Business » Tourism | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

New Rule: Medical Students Must Work in Bulgaria After Graduation

In a bid to address the outflow of medical professionals, the Bulgarian government has announced that medical students will be required to work in Bulgaria after completing their studies

Society » Health | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weekend Weather Forecast: Cold and Foggy Conditions Across Bulgaria

The weather forecast for February 22-23 predicts a variety of conditions across Bulgaria, with significant differences in temperatures

Society » Environment | February 21, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Locomotive Fire Disrupted Railway Traffic Near Stara Zagora

A locomotive caught fire this morning at a railway crossing near the Bulgarian village of Elenino

Society » Incidents | February 21, 2025, Friday // 12:00

Bulgaria's Flu Rates Drop, But New Viruses on the Rise

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev, the Chief State Health Inspector, reported that the peak of the flu season has passed

Society » Health | February 21, 2025, Friday // 10:09

Subzero Temperatures Sweep Bulgaria: Yellow Code in Effect Nationwide

As of 8:00 this morning, temperatures in various parts of Bulgaria have dropped significantly

Society » Environment | February 21, 2025, Friday // 10:05

More British Students Choose Bulgaria for Medical Studies Amid UK Shortage

An increasing number of British students are choosing to study medicine in Bulgaria as competition for places at UK universities

Society » Education | February 21, 2025, Friday // 08:10

Sunny but Freezing: Temperatures Drop to -20°C in Parts of Bulgaria

On February 21, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, but temperatures will remain very cold in some regions

Society » Environment | February 20, 2025, Thursday // 17:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria