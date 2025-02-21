Protests in Bulgaria Continue: Calls for Another Boycott of Retail Chains and Banks

EU Population Aging: Bulgaria Ranks Second in Median Age
The median age of the European Union's population reached 44.7 years as of January 1, 2024
A new boycott of food retail chains in Bulgaria has been announced for February 27, with organizers urging citizens to participate. In addition to avoiding purchases from major retailers, they are also calling for a boycott of banks.
According to organizers, the latest protest did not yield the same impact as the first boycott on February 13. They emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum, warning that without continued pressure, consumers would remain at the mercy of both the government and food chains. Velizar Enchev reiterated that the aim is to align food prices in Bulgaria with those in Germany and Austria, despite Bulgaria being the poorest EU member state.
The chairman of the Federation of Consumers in Bulgaria, Emil Georgiev, noted that the movement has managed to disrupt the system, highlighting concerns that Bulgarian producers are under pressure and at risk of being pushed out of the market.
Maya Manolova pointed out that major retailers responded to the boycott by launching promotions with discounts exceeding 50%. However, she stressed the need for transparency from the National Revenue Agency and the Ministry of Finance regarding how much of retailers' total turnover is attributed to promotional sales. She called for sustained public pressure to ensure meaningful change.
