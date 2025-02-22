Bulgaria: Rosen Zhelyazkov More Popular Than Boyko Borissov

If parliamentary elections were held in Bulgaria today, 26.5% of voters would support GERB, while 13.9% would choose "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), and 13.5% would back "Revival." The survey, conducted by the independent sociological agency "Myara," also indicates that 10.1% of respondents would vote for DPS - New Beginning, 7.0% for DPS-Democracy, Rights and Freedoms, 6.8% for the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), 6.4% for "There Is Such a People" (TISP), 5.9% for Morality Unity Honor (MECH), and 4.0% for "Greatness." An additional 5.9% would opt for smaller political formations, while 3.1% stated they would vote with "I do not support anyone."

The survey, part of "Myara's" monthly "face-to-face" research program, was conducted between February 6 and 16, 2025, among 803 adult Bulgarian citizens using tablets. The data has a maximum standard deviation of ±3.5 at 50% shares, meaning 1% of the sample represents approximately 54,000 people.

Institutional trust remains highest in the presidency, with 47.6% expressing a positive attitude and 38.4% a negative one. The newly formed government has a 26.8% approval rating, while 56.7% view it negatively, and the remainder remain undecided. Parliament continues to register low approval, with only 11.2% in favor and 76.7% expressing disapproval.

On an individual level, President Rumen Radev enjoys the highest trust at 46.7%, followed by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at 18.9%. GERB leader Boyko Borissov has a 15.9% trust rating, while Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova stands at 15.3%, though her overall recognition remains relatively low. Other party leaders rank further behind.

The survey also explored various societal concerns. Regarding the sale of narcotic and intoxicating substances in vaping devices, candy, and chewing gum to adolescents, 46.1% of respondents believe the state has mechanisms to fully halt such trade, while 36.4% think traders will always find ways to continue selling. Another 13.6% admitted to not being sufficiently familiar with the issue, with the remaining respondents undecided.

Economic concerns were also addressed, with 65.1% expressing willingness to participate in a civil boycott of supermarkets if prices continue to rise, while 21.8% were unwilling to engage in such action.

The survey further examined attitudes toward aesthetic procedures involving injectable substances for cosmetic enhancements such as lip augmentation and cheekbone shaping. Only 21.1% of respondents found such procedures acceptable, whereas 67.2% held a negative view.

Mental health awareness was another topic covered, with over one-third of participants stating they personally know someone with a mental disorder. The issue has gained increasing public attention in recent months, leading to broader societal discussions. The data, while subject to some potential respondent bias, indicate that mental health concerns are a significant issue within Bulgarian society.

Source: Myara