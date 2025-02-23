Bulgaria’s Pension Spending to Surpass 11% of GDP for the First Time

EU Population Aging: Bulgaria Ranks Second in Median Age
The median age of the European Union's population reached 44.7 years as of January 1, 2024
Pension spending in Bulgaria is projected to surpass 11% of the country’s estimated gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time in 2025. This is outlined in the draft budget of the State Social Security, which is set to be discussed at an upcoming meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation, alongside the budgets for the National Health Insurance Fund and the state.
In 2024, pension expenditures accounted for 10.7% of GDP, but this figure is expected to rise to 11.2% next year. The average pension is anticipated to exceed 975 leva, marking an increase of nearly 10.5% compared to the previous year. Real pension growth is projected at 7.8%, with annual inflation estimated at 2.4%. Meanwhile, the so-called replacement ratio, which measures the extent to which pensions compensate for lost wage income, is expected to remain just over 53.5%, similar to last year.
The 2025 budget proposal foresees a deficit of over 11.7 billion leva in the Pensions Fund, more than 92 million in the General Sickness and Maternity Fund, and just over 13 million in the Unemployment Fund. However, a surplus of 329 million leva is expected in the "Workplace Accident and Occupational Disease" fund.
The weather over Bulgaria in the next 24 hours will be marked by significant cloudiness over the western regions, while the eastern half of the country will remain mostly clear
March 3rd marks the national holiday of Bulgaria, celebrating the country’s Liberation from Ottoman rule
A 41-year-old British citizen has been taken into custody in Bulgaria's Borovets after allegedly assaulting a security guard at the resort
On February 27, a new boycott is set to take place in Bulgaria, extending its focus beyond just retail chains to include banks
Late last night, three more individuals were detained in connection with the violent protest in front of the European Commission building in Sofia
A yellow code weather warning for low temperatures remains in effect across four northeastern Bulgarian districts on Monday,
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability