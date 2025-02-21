Growing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria
The number of young doctors choosing to stay in Bulgaria after completing their medical education continues to grow for the third consecutive year. More than 160 graduates from the Faculty of Medicine at the Medical University of Sofia are set to begin their careers in the country this month. Most of them envision their future in hospital settings, while approximately 8% plan to become general practitioners.
A recent survey among 224 Bulgarian graduates reveals that pediatrics is the most preferred specialty, with around 10% of respondents expressing interest in the field. Cardiology follows closely, attracting just over 9% of graduates. At the same time, there is significantly less enthusiasm for oncology and emergency medicine, while anesthesiology and resuscitation have seen the biggest decline in applicants.
The young doctors emphasize the need for better pay, improved healthcare management at all levels, and access to modern medical equipment as key factors influencing their career choices.
In addition to the Bulgarian graduates, 353 international students are also completing their studies at the Faculty of Medicine this year. The official graduation ceremony is scheduled for February 26.
Bulgaria's Flu Rates Drop, But New Viruses on the Rise
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev, the Chief State Health Inspector, reported that the peak of the flu season has passed
WHO: Alcohol Labels Should Warn of Cancer Risk
Prominent health warning labels on alcoholic beverages are essential for raising awareness that consuming alcohol can lead to cancer.
Flu Cases Decrease Across Bulgaria, No More Epidemic Measures
The flu epidemic in Bulgaria is subsiding, with the last two regions where restrictions were in place—Veliko Tarnovo and Sliven—lifting their anti-epidemic measures
Bulgaria to Introduce Real-Time Monitoring of E-Prescriptions from April 2025
Real-Time Monitoring of Electronic Prescriptions to Be Introduced by Bulgaria’s National Health Insurance Fund from April 1, 2025
Bulgarian Health Authorities Warn Against Dangerous TikTok Trend Involving Paracetamol
The Bulgarian Ministry of Health, along with the Drug Executive Agency, is urging the public to use medicinal products only for specific purposes and when symptoms are presen
Unlicensed Botox Injections Leave 11 Women in Bulgaria with Serious Complications
At least 11 women in Bulgaria have suffered complications after receiving botulinum toxin injections from a person without medical education