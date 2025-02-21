Growing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | February 22, 2025, Saturday // 10:32
Bulgaria: Growing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria @Pexels

The number of young doctors choosing to stay in Bulgaria after completing their medical education continues to grow for the third consecutive year. More than 160 graduates from the Faculty of Medicine at the Medical University of Sofia are set to begin their careers in the country this month. Most of them envision their future in hospital settings, while approximately 8% plan to become general practitioners.

A recent survey among 224 Bulgarian graduates reveals that pediatrics is the most preferred specialty, with around 10% of respondents expressing interest in the field. Cardiology follows closely, attracting just over 9% of graduates. At the same time, there is significantly less enthusiasm for oncology and emergency medicine, while anesthesiology and resuscitation have seen the biggest decline in applicants.

The young doctors emphasize the need for better pay, improved healthcare management at all levels, and access to modern medical equipment as key factors influencing their career choices.

In addition to the Bulgarian graduates, 353 international students are also completing their studies at the Faculty of Medicine this year. The official graduation ceremony is scheduled for February 26.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: doctors, Bulgaria, young

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Rosen Zhelyazkov More Popular Than Boyko Borissov

|

Huge Military Convoys to Pass Through Bulgaria

|

Weekend Weather Forecast: Cold and Foggy Conditions Across Bulgaria

|

Protests in Bulgaria Continue: Calls for Another Boycott of Retail Chains and Banks

|

Borissov: The US is a Partner, but Bulgaria Must Stand with Europe

|

Locomotive Fire Disrupted Railway Traffic Near Stara Zagora

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Bulgaria's Flu Rates Drop, But New Viruses on the Rise

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev, the Chief State Health Inspector, reported that the peak of the flu season has passed

Society » Health | February 21, 2025, Friday // 10:09

WHO: Alcohol Labels Should Warn of Cancer Risk

Prominent health warning labels on alcoholic beverages are essential for raising awareness that consuming alcohol can lead to cancer.

Society » Health | February 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:51

Flu Cases Decrease Across Bulgaria, No More Epidemic Measures

The flu epidemic in Bulgaria is subsiding, with the last two regions where restrictions were in place—Veliko Tarnovo and Sliven—lifting their anti-epidemic measures

Society » Health | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 14:09

Bulgaria to Introduce Real-Time Monitoring of E-Prescriptions from April 2025

Real-Time Monitoring of Electronic Prescriptions to Be Introduced by Bulgaria’s National Health Insurance Fund from April 1, 2025

Society » Health | February 7, 2025, Friday // 09:10

Bulgarian Health Authorities Warn Against Dangerous TikTok Trend Involving Paracetamol

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health, along with the Drug Executive Agency, is urging the public to use medicinal products only for specific purposes and when symptoms are presen

Society » Health | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 14:05

Unlicensed Botox Injections Leave 11 Women in Bulgaria with Serious Complications

At least 11 women in Bulgaria have suffered complications after receiving botulinum toxin injections from a person without medical education

Society » Health | February 3, 2025, Monday // 09:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria