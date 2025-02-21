Growing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria

The number of young doctors choosing to stay in Bulgaria after completing their medical education continues to grow for the third consecutive year. More than 160 graduates from the Faculty of Medicine at the Medical University of Sofia are set to begin their careers in the country this month. Most of them envision their future in hospital settings, while approximately 8% plan to become general practitioners.

A recent survey among 224 Bulgarian graduates reveals that pediatrics is the most preferred specialty, with around 10% of respondents expressing interest in the field. Cardiology follows closely, attracting just over 9% of graduates. At the same time, there is significantly less enthusiasm for oncology and emergency medicine, while anesthesiology and resuscitation have seen the biggest decline in applicants.

The young doctors emphasize the need for better pay, improved healthcare management at all levels, and access to modern medical equipment as key factors influencing their career choices.

In addition to the Bulgarian graduates, 353 international students are also completing their studies at the Faculty of Medicine this year. The official graduation ceremony is scheduled for February 26.