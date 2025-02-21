London Jury Unable to Reach Verdict in Bulgarian Spy Case

A London jury has been unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia. The announcement was made at the Central Criminal Court in London during today's hearing. The accused, Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev, deny the charges, despite the prosecution's claims that they participated in six espionage operations targeting individuals and locations of interest to Moscow.

The jury, composed of ordinary citizens, has been reviewing evidence and cross-examinations for months, with no set time limit for reaching a decision. Although deliberations have been ongoing for less than a day, they could extend for up to a week. The defendants maintain that they were misled by Biser Dzhambazov, who has already pleaded guilty to espionage, and Orlin Rusev, the alleged leader of the spy network. They claim that Dzhambazov convinced them he was an Interpol officer tracking corruption-linked individuals, leading them to unknowingly assist in his activities.