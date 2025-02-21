Borissov: The US is a Partner, but Bulgaria Must Stand with Europe

Politics | February 21, 2025, Friday // 13:54
Bulgaria: Borissov: The US is a Partner, but Bulgaria Must Stand with Europe

GERB leader and former PM Boyko Borissov expressed support for US President Donald Trump's stance on achieving peace in Ukraine but emphasized that Bulgaria must remain aligned with its European partners. He warned that the policies of the new US administration could pose economic risks for Bulgaria, particularly concerning potential tariffs and sanctions affecting European industry.

Borissov highlighted that Bulgaria’s automotive sector is closely tied to German and French manufacturers. Any increase in tariffs on European goods, he noted, could lead to reduced production across the continent, negatively impacting Bulgaria’s economy. While he reaffirmed the United States as a strategic partner, he described the European Union as Bulgaria’s "European family."

Additionally, Borissov cautioned about the potential consequences of the war’s end in Ukraine, particularly the risk of a migration wave. He urged Bulgarian authorities to be prepared for any resulting challenges.

